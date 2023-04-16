Paper Doll Ensemble to Present A (MARSHMALLOW) PEEP SHOW FUNDRAISER This Month

Paper Doll Ensemble will present A (marshmallow) Peep Show Fundraiser to benefit their September 2023 Fringe Festival production of The Pecking Order. On Saturday, April 29 from 5-7pm, The Dolls will take over the third floor of Plays & Players Theatre with sweet, Peep-themed games and prizes.
Guests will be greeted by stilt-walker and professional clown, Erin Flanigan, enjoy a signature Peep cocktail, and have the chance to win a Peep Decorating Contest (tiny hats provided). There will also be a "flight" (pun-intended) of exotic Peep flavors for each guest to try, including the Hot Tamale, Fruit Punch, and Cotton Candy varieties. Finally, Philly-favorite performer, Terry Brennan, brings his hilarious Deep Dish Youtube Channel to life with a "Peepza" routine.
The silent auction features a range of unique prizes including a hypnosis session, massage therapy, theater tickets, one-of-a-kind artwork, private tours of Laurel Hill Cemetery, and more.
VIP tickets include your first drink, entry into the raffle for a chance to win $100 to Laser Wolf, and early access to the silent auction. General admission is just $20 per person, VIP entry is $30.
For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peep-show-a-pde-fundraiser-tickets-543320645677
About Paper Doll Ensemble:
Paper Doll Ensemble is a feminist theatre collective founded in 2017 by Amanda Jensen, Sara Vanasse, and Grayce Hoffman. Paper Dolls devise original work that combines comedy, dance theatre, and visual art to create captivating worlds with character-driven narratives that illuminate the absurdity of everyday life. Their work has been featured at Plays & Players Theatre in Center City, the Philly Fringe Festival, and "East to Edinburgh" with 59E59 Theaters in New York. For more, visit paperdollensemble.com
