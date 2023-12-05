P!NK Adds 'Summer Carnival' Stadium 2024 Tour Dates With Sheryl Crow & Support From The Script

The general onsale begins Monday, December 11th at 10am Local Time.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors Photo 2 Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards Photo 4 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

P!NK Adds 'Summer Carnival' Stadium 2024 Tour Dates With Sheryl Crow & Support From The Script

A year after the unveiling of her record-breaking 2023 Summer Carnival Tour, today, the global music sensation P!NK announces her return to stadiums across North America starting next summer.

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city 2024 Summer Carnival Tour kicks off on August 10th at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO, and includes a return to her hometown of Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up in Miami's loanDepot park on November 23rd.The tour will feature special guest, friend, and award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, along with The Script, and KidCutUp as support across all dates. 

P!NK's Summer Carnival 2024 tour follows the success of her monumental 2023 run which shattered attendance records worldwide. The previously announced dates have boasted over 3 million tickets sold and a staggering $350 million grossed across dates in Europe, the UK, North America, and forthcoming Australia, and New Zealand dates. 

Fans can expect to see P!NK perform an epic high-energy set including her biggest hits like “So What”, “TRUSTFALL”, “Just Give Me A Reason”, and more. The tour's production will feature P!NK descending from the rafters, including jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, pumping dance routines and vibrant costume changes. 

How to Get P!NK Tickets

TICKETS: P!nk tickets will be available starting with presales (details below) beginning Thursday, December 7th. The general onsale begins Monday, December 11th at 10am Local Time on LiveNation.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, P!NK carpet entry and photo op & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com

PRESALES:  Citi is the official card of P!NK's Summer Carnival 2024 Stadium Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, December 7th at 10AM local time until Sunday, December 10 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.  

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the P!NK Summer Carnival 2024 Stadium Tour in the U.S through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Thursday, December 7th at 10AM local time until Sunday, December 10 at 10 PM. For more details visit Verizon Up

P!NK NORTH AMERICAN 2024 TOUR DATES:  

Sat Aug 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America's Center 

Wed Aug 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre 

Sun Aug 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field 

Wed Aug 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium 

Sat Aug 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field 

Wed Aug 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium 

Sat Aug 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium 

Wed Sep 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park 

Fri Sep 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium 

Sun Sep 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium 

Tue Oct 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium 

Thu Oct 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium 

Sun Oct 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome 

Sat Oct 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium 

Wed Nov 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field* ^ 

Mon Nov 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium^ 

Sat Nov 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park^ 

*THIS DATE IS A RESCHEDULED SHOW AND IS ON SALE NOW 

^THE SCRIPT NOT INCLUDED ON THIS DATE 

About Live Nation Entertainment 

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards December 5th Standings; YOURE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Photo
BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards December 5th Standings; YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
See Isaac Mizrahi, AMERICAS GOT TALENT Performers & More At Bucks County Playhouse in Photo
See Isaac Mizrahi, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Performers & More At Bucks County Playhouse in 2024

Bucks County Playhouse announces a slate of visiting performers for 2024, including Isaac Mizrahi, America's Got Talent performers, and more.

3
Review: BALLETX IN BRYN MAWR at Goodhart Hall Photo
Review: BALLETX IN BRYN MAWR at Goodhart Hall

BalletX Takes Contemporary Ballet To The Philadelphia Main Line

4
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Peoples Light Theatre Company Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at People's Light Theatre Company

A truly unique, original, and moving piece of theater brilliantly presented in time for the Holiday Season.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
Crumbs from the Table of Joy in Philadelphia Crumbs from the Table of Joy
Lantern Theater Company (11/09-12/17)Tracker
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in Philadelphia Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Lantern Theater Company (12/02-12/27)Tracker
An Evening With Me in Philadelphia An Evening With Me
Rittenhouse Grill (12/11-5/20)
Robert Malissa ♦ Moments of Magic in Philadelphia Robert Malissa ♦ Moments of Magic
Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater (12/16-12/16)
Pippin in Philadelphia Pippin
Temple Theaters (2/22-2/29)
Cocktail Hour: The Show in Philadelphia Cocktail Hour: The Show
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (12/29-12/29)
Hadestown in Philadelphia Hadestown
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (4/10-4/14)
Mariana Sadovska: The Night is Just Beginning in Philadelphia Mariana Sadovska: The Night is Just Beginning
Harold Prince Theatre (3/01-3/01)
Big: The Musical in Philadelphia Big: The Musical
Bristol Riverside Theare (3/19-4/14)
Negro Ensemble Company: Zooman and the Sign in Philadelphia Negro Ensemble Company: Zooman and the Sign
Harold Prince Theatre (2/15-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You