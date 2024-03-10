PM Theater's A STAR WITHOUT A NAME To Embark on National Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the success of its inaugural production of The Singing Windmills, with its two sold out Off-Broadway runs and a national tour, PM Theater will present its second Off-Broadway production A Star Without A Name (Безымянная Звезда) on tour from March 28 through April 14, 2024.

Written by Mihail Sebastian, A Star Without A Name (Steaua Fără Nume) is a melodramatic tragicomedy that was adapted and translated into English by the late Ilya Eckstein. Produced by PM Theater, the play premiered in New York City at the famed Theatre at St. Clement's in November of 2023, and is now embarking on a US tour, with Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Campbell, CA set in sight.

PM Theater's A Star Without A Name is produced by Sergey Nagorny, sponsored by the Fooksman Family Foundation, commissioned by the Eckstein Family Fund, and fiscally sponsored by COJECO. Gera Sandler, an award winning actor and director, featured on Netflix's Unorthodox and Transatlantic, directs.

The setting of the play is a provincial town in Romania, situated along the popular train route from Bucharest to Sinaia. By sheer chance, an express train makes a quick stop at the town's only train station, leaving behind a sole passenger: a mysterious young redhead. Her beauty strikes right through the heart of a simple school teacher, who's captivated by astronomy. Will their improbable love survive past its cosmic conception or will it combust like so many nameless stars in the sky?

Performed in memoriam of Ilya Eckstein, A Star Without A Name features scenic design by Jenya Shekhter, sound design and live music performance by Masha Vasilevskaya, and costume design by Luna Gomberg. PM Theater's Anna Bredikhina serves as the show's administrative producer.

The production features Anya Zicer, who leads the cast as the mysterious Mona. A company member of New York's Krymov Lab, Zicer recently delighted audiences in Onegin as Inna Natanovna. Stephen Ochsner, an international award-winning sensation, stars opposite Zicer as Mr. Teacher, an enigmatic male lead of the piece. Ochsner is joining the tour immediately following his riveting performance in the critically acclaimed Our Class at BAM. Also reprising their Off-Broadway roles are Dima Koan (Solomon Mikhoels in The Singing Windmills) as Udria and Sergey Nagorny as Station Manager. Ronit Asheri-Sandler (Netflix's Unorthodox and Transatlantic) dazzles as Mademoiselle Cucu. Pavel Shatu and Devonn Duffin round out the cast as Grig and Zamfirescu, respectively.

Tickets on sale now at the button below.

BOSTON - March 28 and 29 at 7:30pm

Charles Mosesian Theater, 321 Arsenal St, Watertown, MA 02472

PHILADELPHIA - April 3 at 7:30pm

KleinLife Theater, 10100 Jamison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116

CHICAGO - April 6 at 7:30 pm and April 7 at 2pm

Chopin Theatre, 1543 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60642

CAMPBELL - April 13 at 7:30pm and April 14 at 2pm

Starbright Theater, 1770 W Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA 96008