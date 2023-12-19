Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

PCS Theater's Children's Series Presents JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD TREASURE HUNT, January 5 - 14

Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt is a funny, fast-paced play for young audiences based on the beloved Judy Moody books.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winner Alex Newell Named Time Magazine's Breakthrough of the Year Photo 1 Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors
BWW Q&A: Julia Udine of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre Photo 2 BWW Q&A: Julia Udine of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre
BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards December 5th Standings; YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Photo 3 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards December 5th Standings; YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Leads Best Musical!
BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; 13 THE MUSICAL, 12 CHAIRS, Newtown Arts Company & More Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; 13 THE MUSICAL, 12 CHAIRS, Newtown Arts Company & More Lead!

PCS Theater's Children's Series Presents JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD TREASURE HUNT, January 5 - 14

PCS Theater's Children's Series Presents JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD TREASURE HUNT, January 5 - 14

PCS Theater presents Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt, a fun and engaging show for the entire family by Allison Gregory (Go Dog, Go!, Ronia, The Robber's Daughter), adapted from Megan McDonald's acclaimed book of the same name.

Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt is a funny, fast-paced play for young audiences based on the beloved Judy Moody books by Megan McDonald. This play brings the popular book to life and takes audiences on a hilarious beach adventure.

When the Moody family takes a weekend trip to "Artichoke" Island, third-grader Judy (Jessa Casner, Horsham) and her little brother Stink (Jack McDonnell, Springfield) don't know what to expect. But what they find is Pirate Scurvy Sam (Johnathan McNamee, Drexel Hill) and Parrot Blackbeard (Becca Begnaud, Bridgeport), who send them on a treasure hunt, racing against rivals Tall Boy (Sean Meenan) and Smart Girl (Victoria Heppard, Prospect Park)! Can they convince Mom (Shari Rosen-Kelly) and Dad (Gavin Wycuff, Prospect Park) of the importance of the hunt? How does Treasure Hunter (Anna David, Broomall) help? Can they find the hidden clues, crack the secret codes, and solve the tricky puzzles before time runs out? And what else will they learn?

This production is directed by Jason Boyer. When asked about directing this children's production he said, “I think when it comes to how this show will resonate with our younger audience members, I think that they will be able to see themselves in any of our characters, whether it's Judy, Stink, Scurvy Sam, or any of our other crazy characters, the characters are all so unique and fun that everyone can relate to at least one of them. I also think they'll enjoy the show because who doesn't love a good adventure! This show has it all, Pirates, Puzzles, Crazy characters and so much more. This little 55 Minute show has so much packed into it you won't wanna miss a second! 

Tickets are available online at Click Here. For group rates, contact groupsales@pcstheater.org. Note: Performances will be in our intimate upper stage, which is only accessible by stairs. 

Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt runs from Friday, Jan 5, through Sunday, Jan 14. Friday performances are at 7:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday performances are at 11am and 3 pm, except Sunday Jan 24 which only has one performance at 2PM. Buy tickets online at Click Here, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or at the door. For more information about The Players Club of Swarthmore, including upcoming events, shows, ticketing and directions, visit Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
JACK Quartet to Premiere Natacha Diels Beautiful Trouble At Penn Live Arts Photo
JACK Quartet to Premiere Natacha Diels' 'Beautiful Trouble' At Penn Live Arts

JACK Quartet performs the world premiere of Natacha Diels' 'Beautiful Trouble' at Penn Live Arts.

2
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Philadelphia Awards; 13 THE MUSICAL, 12 CHAIRS, Newtown Arts C Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Philadelphia Awards; 13 THE MUSICAL, 12 CHAIRS, Newtown Arts Company & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
A VERY PHILLY CHRISTMAS at Kimmel Cultural Center Photo
A VERY PHILLY CHRISTMAS at Kimmel Cultural Center

Philly has always done Christmas big. The Gimbels and Lit Brothers windows. The Wanamaker organ and light show. Jason Kelce Christmas music, from the Eagles to you. And now, following Kelce's releasing of annual Christmas songs, our own No Name Pops and dynamic conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez present a big, even huge, on-stage Christmas extravaganza at Verizon Hall. 

4
Art-Reach Receives Over $1 Million in Philanthropic Funding for Project 76 Photo
Art-Reach Receives Over $1 Million in Philanthropic Funding for Project 76

Learn all about Art-Reach's latest project, Project 76, and the impressive $1 million in philanthropic funding it has recently received. Discover how this funding will support the project and make a difference in the arts community.

More Hot Stories For You

Art-Reach Receives Over $1 Million in Philanthropic Funding for Project 76Art-Reach Receives Over $1 Million in Philanthropic Funding for Project 76
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY National Tour is Coming to the Forrest Theatre in FebruaryGIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY National Tour is Coming to the Forrest Theatre in February
Hedgerow Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL COMEDY Adds Performances After Initial Run Sells OutHedgerow Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL COMEDY Adds Performances After Initial Run Sells Out
Celebrate The Season With Theatre Horizon's Holiday Gospel ConcertCelebrate The Season With Theatre Horizon's Holiday Gospel Concert

Videos

Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in Philadelphia Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Lantern Theater Company (12/02-12/27)Tracker
BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical in Philadelphia BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical
Walnut Street Theatre (3/26-5/05)
An Evening with Mira Sorvino and Screening of 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' in Philadelphia An Evening with Mira Sorvino and Screening of 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'
Keswick Theatre (3/03-3/03)
The Confession in Philadelphia The Confession
Bird-in-Hand Stage (4/04-8/03)
Our Christmas Dinner in Philadelphia Our Christmas Dinner
Bird-in-Hand Stage (10/26-12/30)
Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theatre in Philadelphia Rennie Harris Puremovement American Street Dance Theatre
Zellerbach Theatre (3/22-3/23)
Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr in Philadelphia Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr
Zellerbach Theatre (1/28-1/28)
JACK Quartet: Beautiful Trouble in Philadelphia JACK Quartet: Beautiful Trouble
Harold Prince Theatre (2/02-2/02)
9 to 5 the Musical in Philadelphia 9 to 5 the Musical
Town and Country Players (4/12-4/27)PHOTOS
The Wilma Theater presents Fat Ham by James Ijames in Philadelphia The Wilma Theater presents Fat Ham by James Ijames
Wilma Theater (11/24-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You