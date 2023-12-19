PCS Theater's Children's Series Presents JUDY MOODY & STINK: THE MAD, MAD, MAD, MAD TREASURE HUNT, January 5 - 14

PCS Theater presents Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt, a fun and engaging show for the entire family by Allison Gregory (Go Dog, Go!, Ronia, The Robber's Daughter), adapted from Megan McDonald's acclaimed book of the same name.

Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt is a funny, fast-paced play for young audiences based on the beloved Judy Moody books by Megan McDonald. This play brings the popular book to life and takes audiences on a hilarious beach adventure.

When the Moody family takes a weekend trip to "Artichoke" Island, third-grader Judy (Jessa Casner, Horsham) and her little brother Stink (Jack McDonnell, Springfield) don't know what to expect. But what they find is Pirate Scurvy Sam (Johnathan McNamee, Drexel Hill) and Parrot Blackbeard (Becca Begnaud, Bridgeport), who send them on a treasure hunt, racing against rivals Tall Boy (Sean Meenan) and Smart Girl (Victoria Heppard, Prospect Park)! Can they convince Mom (Shari Rosen-Kelly) and Dad (Gavin Wycuff, Prospect Park) of the importance of the hunt? How does Treasure Hunter (Anna David, Broomall) help? Can they find the hidden clues, crack the secret codes, and solve the tricky puzzles before time runs out? And what else will they learn?

This production is directed by Jason Boyer. When asked about directing this children's production he said, “I think when it comes to how this show will resonate with our younger audience members, I think that they will be able to see themselves in any of our characters, whether it's Judy, Stink, Scurvy Sam, or any of our other crazy characters, the characters are all so unique and fun that everyone can relate to at least one of them. I also think they'll enjoy the show because who doesn't love a good adventure! This show has it all, Pirates, Puzzles, Crazy characters and so much more. This little 55 Minute show has so much packed into it you won't wanna miss a second!

Tickets are available online at Click Here. For group rates, contact groupsales@pcstheater.org. Note: Performances will be in our intimate upper stage, which is only accessible by stairs.

Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt runs from Friday, Jan 5, through Sunday, Jan 14. Friday performances are at 7:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday performances are at 11am and 3 pm, except Sunday Jan 24 which only has one performance at 2PM. Buy tickets online at Click Here, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or at the door. For more information about The Players Club of Swarthmore, including upcoming events, shows, ticketing and directions, visit Click Here.