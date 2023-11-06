PCS Theater to Present OPERATION WAWA ROADTRIP Beginning This Month

A heartfelt comedy about a road trip with a touch of brotherly love at PCS Theater.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

PCS Theater to Present OPERATION WAWA ROADTRIP Beginning This Month

PCS Theater has announced the highly anticipated community theater premiere of "Operation Wawa Road Trip," a heartwarming and hilarious production, originally produced by Tribe of Fools and brought to life by Caitlin Corkery. This uproarious play promises to take audiences on a memorable journey, offering a perfect blend of comedy, love, the quirks of sibling dynamics with a Philadelphia flair.

"Operation Wawa Road Trip" follows the journey of two siblings, Lee and Joey, as they embark on a road trip from Dayton, Ohio to Philadelphia. Their mission: to scatter their late father's ashes in a place of great significance – the Wawa parking lot. Along the way, audiences can expect to be entertained with a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring elements such as crazy families, sibling rivalry, rest stops, wizards, soda cave wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to a hoagie legacy.

Starring Jesse Demmert as Lee and John Parkinson as Joey, the ensemble cast includes Susan Bolt, Taron Goldsboro, Lauren Kirchner, and John McGarry. Under the hilarious direction of Sean McDermott, the production showcases a creative team that includes Mike Sokolowski (Set Design), Ally Duvak (Costume Design), Heather Timberman (Lighting Design), Matt and Sabrina Boyd-Surka (Sound Design), Anthony SanFilippo (Assistant Direction) Sarah Reynolds (Movement and Assistant Direction), and Maddy Larkin (Props Design). Geena Shaw serves as the Stage Manager, assisted by Kat Coogan.

When asked to describe “Operation Wawa Road Trip,”  McDemott said, “Like Wawa and road trips, this show is an experience. It's home, it's family, it is that faint smell of a Sizzli in the morning when you pull up after an all night bender. This cast has been truly incredible throughout this process. Even more they exemplify what most of us have grown up knowing: family, friends and a few interesting stories that ‘you had to be there' to understand.”

Performance Details: "Operation Wawa Road Trip" is set to captivate audiences at The Players Club of Swarthmore's Second Stage from November 17 to December 2, 2023. The show will run for a total of nine performances, with a special Relaxed Performance on Friday, November 24 at 8pm and a Talk Back session with the production staff and actors on Sunday, November 26 at 2pm. The production boasts a runtime of 85 minutes with no intermission.

Show Dates and Times:

  • Friday, November 17 - 8 pm

  • Saturday, November 18 - 8 pm

  • Sunday, November 19 - 2 pm

  • Friday, November 24 - 8 pm (Relaxed Performance)

  • Saturday, November 25 - 8 pm

  • Sunday, November 26 - 2 pm

  • Thursday, November 30 - 7:30 pm

  • Friday, December 1 - 8 pm

  • Saturday, December 2 - 8 pm

Ticket Information: Tickets for "Operation Wawa Road Trip" are priced at $15 for adults, with members eligible for a $3 discount. Students can enjoy this delightful production for just $8. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit the link below.

About PCS Theater:

PCS Theater (Players Club of Swarthmore), an all-volunteer organization now in its 112th season, is located at 614 Fairview Road—just off Route 320. The intimate Second Stage is a black box space that can seat 60-80 people, only accessible by stairs. There is plenty of free off-street parking. Visit www.pcstheater.org for information on upcoming events, ticketing, directions, etc.




RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
New Irish Musical A BETTER PLACE...WHERE EAGLES FLY to Play Philadelphia in September 2024 Photo
New Irish Musical A BETTER PLACE...WHERE EAGLES FLY to Play Philadelphia in September 2024

A Better Place...Where Eagles Fly is a new Irish musical inspired by the Irish and Scots-Irish settlement in Philadelphia. The concert-style performance will feature Irish actors/singers and will be narrated by Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones). Get information on the production here!

2
Cirque Du Soleil To Return To Allentown For The First Time Since 2019 With CORTEO Photo
Cirque Du Soleil To Return To Allentown For The First Time Since 2019 With CORTEO

Cirque du Soleil's enchanting arena production, CORTEO, returns to Allentown for the first time since 2019. Don't miss this unique theatrical experience!

3
A CHRISTMAS CINDERELLA Comes to Emmaus, PA this December Photo
A CHRISTMAS CINDERELLA Comes to Emmaus, PA this December

A Christmas Cinderella - a holiday twist on a classic fairytale comes to Emmaus, PA this December! Join Cinderella on her magical journey from chamber maid to princess in this heartwarming and humorous holiday production. Get all the details here!

4
Lantern Theater Company to Continue 30th Anniversary Season With CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF Photo
Lantern Theater Company to Continue 30th Anniversary Season With CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY By Lynn Nottage

Lantern Theater Company will continue its 30th anniversary season with two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage's dramatic gem, Crumbs from the Table of Joy. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
Crumbs from the Table of Joy in Philadelphia Crumbs from the Table of Joy
Lantern Theater Company (11/09-12/10)Tracker
Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in Philadelphia Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
Forge Theatre (6/07-6/23)
Once on This Island in Philadelphia Once on This Island
Arden Theatre Company (5/16-6/16)
The Flying Karamazov Brothers - The Flying Karamazov Brothers - "4PLAY"
Penn Live Arts (11/12-11/12)
What's Wrong With This Picture? By David Margulies in Philadelphia What's Wrong With This Picture? By David Margulies
Theatre Ariel (3/09-3/17)
Airness in Philadelphia Airness
Temple Theaters (3/21-3/30)
Ain't Too Proud in Philadelphia Ain't Too Proud
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (1/03-1/21)
What The Constitution Means To Me in Philadelphia What The Constitution Means To Me
The Arden (10/26-12/10)
Frozen in Philadelphia Frozen
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (3/21-4/07)
Hadestown in Philadelphia Hadestown
Kimmel Center [Merriam Theater] (4/10-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You