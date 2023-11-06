PCS Theater to Present OPERATION WAWA ROADTRIP Beginning This Month

PCS Theater has announced the highly anticipated community theater premiere of "Operation Wawa Road Trip," a heartwarming and hilarious production, originally produced by Tribe of Fools and brought to life by Caitlin Corkery. This uproarious play promises to take audiences on a memorable journey, offering a perfect blend of comedy, love, the quirks of sibling dynamics with a Philadelphia flair.

"Operation Wawa Road Trip" follows the journey of two siblings, Lee and Joey, as they embark on a road trip from Dayton, Ohio to Philadelphia. Their mission: to scatter their late father's ashes in a place of great significance – the Wawa parking lot. Along the way, audiences can expect to be entertained with a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring elements such as crazy families, sibling rivalry, rest stops, wizards, soda cave wisdom, and an unwavering commitment to a hoagie legacy.

Starring Jesse Demmert as Lee and John Parkinson as Joey, the ensemble cast includes Susan Bolt, Taron Goldsboro, Lauren Kirchner, and John McGarry. Under the hilarious direction of Sean McDermott, the production showcases a creative team that includes Mike Sokolowski (Set Design), Ally Duvak (Costume Design), Heather Timberman (Lighting Design), Matt and Sabrina Boyd-Surka (Sound Design), Anthony SanFilippo (Assistant Direction) Sarah Reynolds (Movement and Assistant Direction), and Maddy Larkin (Props Design). Geena Shaw serves as the Stage Manager, assisted by Kat Coogan.

When asked to describe “Operation Wawa Road Trip,” McDemott said, “Like Wawa and road trips, this show is an experience. It's home, it's family, it is that faint smell of a Sizzli in the morning when you pull up after an all night bender. This cast has been truly incredible throughout this process. Even more they exemplify what most of us have grown up knowing: family, friends and a few interesting stories that ‘you had to be there' to understand.”

Performance Details: "Operation Wawa Road Trip" is set to captivate audiences at The Players Club of Swarthmore's Second Stage from November 17 to December 2, 2023. The show will run for a total of nine performances, with a special Relaxed Performance on Friday, November 24 at 8pm and a Talk Back session with the production staff and actors on Sunday, November 26 at 2pm. The production boasts a runtime of 85 minutes with no intermission.

Show Dates and Times:

Friday, November 17 - 8 pm

Saturday, November 18 - 8 pm

Sunday, November 19 - 2 pm

Friday, November 24 - 8 pm (Relaxed Performance)

Saturday, November 25 - 8 pm

Sunday, November 26 - 2 pm

Thursday, November 30 - 7:30 pm

Friday, December 1 - 8 pm

Saturday, December 2 - 8 pm

Ticket Information: Tickets for "Operation Wawa Road Trip" are priced at $15 for adults, with members eligible for a $3 discount. Students can enjoy this delightful production for just $8. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit the link below.

About PCS Theater:

PCS Theater (Players Club of Swarthmore), an all-volunteer organization now in its 112th season, is located at 614 Fairview Road—just off Route 320. The intimate Second Stage is a black box space that can seat 60-80 people, only accessible by stairs. There is plenty of free off-street parking. Visit www.pcstheater.org for information on upcoming events, ticketing, directions, etc.