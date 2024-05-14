Orchestra Society Of Philadelphia Announces 60th Anniversary Celebrates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Orchestra Society of Philadelphia has announced its 60th anniversary. This milestone celebration honors six decades of providing a unique musical experience for its musicians and conductors.

Founded by Morris Goldman (1919-2012) and Sidney Rothstein (1936-2017), the OSP has a special place in Philadelphia's musical life. As noted by the Philadelphia Inquirer, "On a given night, its membership can include Philadelphia Orchestra members, freelance players, conservatory students, retired pros, and amateurs determined to hone their skills to match the professionals who surround them. No one is paid. Conductors who want to try out music they will be conducting elsewhere sign up to work with the Orchestra Society."

The all-volunteer OSP is a "reading" orchestra, where musicians practice their parts in advance but gather for single, intensive rehearsals without subsequent performances. This allows them to work through transitions and difficult sections during the first half of the rehearsal, run it during the second, and then start anew with different music at the next session. This format provides a unique setting for musicians to maintain and hone their orchestral performing skills in a serious yet low-stress environment. The many guests who have led the group include musicians and assistant conductors from The Philadelphia Orchestra. Soloists have included Leila Josefowicz and Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this significant milestone with our members," said Kevin Lawrence, principal viola and Vice President of the Orchestra Society of Philadelphia. "Our 60th anniversary is not only a reflection of our past achievements but also a promise for the future, as we continue to provide a unique environment for players and conductors alike."

For more information about the Orchestra Society of Philadelphia and its 60th anniversary celebration, please visit https://orchestrasociety.org.

