Opera Philadelphia Brings Opera And Accessible Performance To LATE NIGHT SNACKS

Late Night Snacks from the Bearded Ladies Cabaret is back this September to bring an array of cabaret, drag, and operatic talent to the Philadelphia Fringe Festival and Festival O23.



Join hosts including Jarbeaux, Cookie Diorio, and Eric Jaffe at The Closet, a custom-built cabaret at 201 South St., with special guests from Opera Philadelphia’s own Dicky Dutton and Samantha Rose Williams to legendary composer Jennifer Higdon. Performances are at 9:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, with extra late night 11:00 p.m. shows on Fridays and Saturdays, and “Family Snacks” at 3:30 p.m. on Sundays, from September 8 to October 1.



On September 9 and 10, catch the return of STRUT! A Harlem Renaissance Cabaret at Late Night Snacks. A collaboration between Opera Philadelphia, Art-Reach, and Music: Not Impossible, STRUT! reprises its sold-out June performance at World Café Live. The two shows will feature songs by Harlem Renaissance greats Bessie Smith, Ethel Waters, and Billie Holiday, as well as unpublished compositions by Margaret Bonds and Florence Price newly arranged for voice and band.



Hosted by Cookie Diorio, performers include Sapphira Cristál, Nirvana Noire, Jaylene Clark Owens, and Al-Jabril Muhammad.



Audience members are invited to experience the performance with Vibrotextile™ wearable technology from Music: Not Impossible. Last used as part of Resonant Philly in May 2021, the wearable technology uses vibrations to physically convey music. The hour-long cabaret is a relaxed performance planned in consultation with Dr. Roger Ideishi that includes ASL interpretation from Hands Up Productions, Audio Description by Nicole Sardella, and is wheelchair accessible.



STRUT! A Harlem Renaissance Cabaret, is made possible through funding by PNC Arts Alive.



“The arts and cultural sector plays a vital role in our community. Now, as we approach a decade-and-a-half of support through PNC Arts Alive, the PNC team is excited to support the arts and cultural organizations, as well as visual and performing arts in the Delaware Valley,” said Joe Meterchick, PNC regional president for Philadelphia, Delaware and Southern New Jersey. “Arts and culture strengthen the local economy and have the power to bring people together. We look forward to gathering with our neighbors as we join together to be a part of art.”



Visit phillyfringe.org for a complete and up-to-date schedule for Late Night Snacks.

