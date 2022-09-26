Old City Fest Returns with Food, Drink, Circus, Art, Design and Music in October

Old City District will present the seventh annual Old City Fest on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 11:00am to 6:00pm, along N. 3rd Street (from Market to Race) and Arch Street (from 2nd to 4th). Activities will include the Family Fun Zone presented by Adventure Aquarium, dueling pianos presented by The Bourse Food Hall, Cherry Street Garden presented by City Winery, and a wide array of food, beverages, art, craft and retail shopping, with 100+ vendors participating. Admission is free, with food and drink pay-as-you-go. For more information, visit oldcitydistrict.org or call (215) 592-7929.



"Old City Fest highlights our region's premier arts and design district, showcasing local designers, creative firms, restaurants, retailers, galleries, theater, culture, history and architecture," said Old City District's Executive Director, Job Itzkowitz. "Old City Fest was designed to be different. The city has many amazing neighborhood-based festivals with food, drink and music. We wanted to take that one step further and celebrate all that makes America's most historic square mile unique. We curated the event to give Old City's merchants, artists, makers and creative community a platform to shine for the region."



Look for vibrant and diverse offerings that make the neighborhood the historic gem of Philadelphia. Mark your calendars, tell your friends and come prepared for a festival unlike any other. For a full list of activities, vendors, schedules and other information, see below or visit oldcitydistrict.org.



HIGHLIGHTS OF NEW ACTIVITIES



*Look for Adventure Aquarium to make a lively splash along Arch Street, bringing lots of family-friendly activities as the Family Fun Zone sponsor!



*Notable names join the restaurant line-up including Fork Restaurant celebrating its 25th anniversary and Campo's Philly Cheesesteaks celebrating its 75th anniversary! Plus, look for Buddakan, Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, The Franklin Fountain, and more of your Old City favorites!



*New participating restaurants to Old City Fest this year include Istanbul Cafe, Kick Axe Throwing Philadelphia, Las Bugambilias, Malooga, Oishii, and Riverwards Produce!



*Enjoy signature sips, snacks, and live music at the Cherry Street Garden presented by City Winery!



*The Bourse Food Hall will bring The Philly Keys dueling pianos band out to the street for some lively and interactive sing-a-longs, plus look for vendors Freebyrd Chicken, Grubhouse, Scoop De Ville, Rebel Taco, and more at 4th and Arch Streets!



*Walk down the aisle at Wedding Row, featuring new Old City businesses Damari, Hitched, SuitShop and enjoy live dance performances by Fred Astaire Dance Studio!



*MPN Realty brings experience, knowledge, and expertise to Old City Fest! Stop by MPN's tent at 3rd and Arch Streets to learn more about Old City, current commercial opportunities for sale or lease, and tour available commercial space upon request!



*Meet new Old City businesses and organizations including the American Vegan Center, Anima Natural Pet Products, Citizens, City Fitness, Claudia Mills Studios, Museum of Illusions, Philadelphia Film Society, PingPod, Unique Photo, Wax & Wine, and more!



OLD CITY FEST ACTIVITIES AND VENDORS

FAMILY FUN ZONE PRESENTED BY ADVENTURE AQUARIUM



The Family Fun Zone presented by Adventure Aquarium will feature special guests, performances, and activities throughout the day!



Adventure Aquarium will offer parents the opportunity to register children ages 2-5 for their Pre-K Kid's Adventure Pass. Pre-K Kid's Passholders enjoy FREE unlimited visits to Adventure Aquarium for one whole year!



Look for Adventure Aquarium's very special animal appearance at Old City Fest and learn more about the animals you can visit at the Aquarium. Plus, stop by Adventure Aquarium's tent for other fun activities!



Family Fun Zone presented by Adventure Aquarium Schedule

12:00pm: Give & Take Jugglers

3:00pm: Philadelphia Dance Academy

4:00pm: Give & Take Jugglers



Also, enjoy tours at the Betsy Ross House, Once Upon A Nation Storytelling and historic chocolate making demonstrations throughout the day.

FOOD AND DRINK



The lineup of Old City restaurants showcases the wide variety of styles and flavors while highlighting some of the best food and drinks. With more than a dozen food vendors setting up shop for the festival, there is something for everyone. (*New to Old City Fest for 2022.)



Buddakan - Edamame Dumplings (truffled sauternes-shallot broth), Cantonese Spring Rolls (with shrimp and chicken), Pork Belly Bao Buns (charred pork belly, spicy shallots, napa cabbage), Red Zengria, Sapporo Draught (lager)



*Campo's Philly Cheesesteaks - Campo's celebrates 75 years in business this year at Old City Fest selling their famous cheesesteaks and hoagies



Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Chicken empanadas (chopped chicken, corn, and jack cheese), cinnamon sugar dusted churros, and our signature classic mojito (by the glass or in a fresh coconut)



Fork - Mini Bratwurst, Cocktails (Old City Crush, Fall Spritz), Beer. In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Fork will also have a huge cake outside its 306 Market Street location!



The Franklin Fountain - Vanilla, chocolate, and pumpkin ice cream, vanilla chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches, ice cream bars, caramel corn and Halloween candy



ICI Macarons & Cafe - ICI Macarons & Cafe will have all 28 flavors of macarons and all pastries like Cruffins, Kouign Amann, butter croissant, Mushroom cheese steak croissant, Feta Spinach croissant. Drinks include: Lavender lemonade, Matcha Lemonade, watermelon Lemonade, and full coffee and espresso drinks



*Istanbul Café - Enjoy Turkish coffee and pastries as well as iced coffee, espresso drinks, and hot and iced teas



Khyber Pass Pub - Caramelized onion dip (caramelized onions, vegan sour cream, Cajun spice Zapp's chips)



*Kick Axe Throwing Philadelphia - Carne Asada tacos with shaved ribeye, queso fresco, white onion, cilantro and lime, Chicken tacos with roasted chicken, pickled onions, queso fresco, white onion, cilantro and lime, and margaritas



*Las Bugambilias - Chips and Salsa (Picante and Mexicana), Chips and Guacamole, Tamales de Puerco (Pork Tamales), Regular and Apple Churros, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Classic Margaritas, Bottle Beers (Hoegarden, Modelo and Corona Premier)



*Malooga - Hummus dip, falafel bites, vegan bowls (falafel, eggplant and cauliflower), protein bowls (lamb, chicken shawarma), drinks (iced mixed berries, sodas, water), rice pudding



*Oishii - Chicken satay, Korean meatball, beef bao, grilled corn, Thai tea (with or without boba), vegetable spring rolls, shrimp tempura, funnel cake, fried ice cream, water, soda



*Riverwards Produce - Mulled cold cider, apple cake, cut apples with caramel, sampling of apple fennel fresh pressed juice!



Sassafras - Housemade Everything Pretzel, Sailor's Punch (Rum, Apple Cider, Coriander, Cinnamon Stick, Star Anise, Cloves, Nutmeg & Bay Leaves), Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA, Dogfish Head Pumpkin Ale

CHERRY STREET GARDEN PRESENTED BY CITY WINERY



Take a seat and relax at the Cherry Street Garden presented by City Winery! City Winery will serve their signature wine on tap and bites of popular dishes in the wine garden complete with rustic winery elements. Plus, look for local performers who are familiar faces at City Winery throughout the day. Experience the ambiance and entertainment City Winery offers in an intimate venue along the festival footprint!

THE BOURSE FOOD HALL PRESENTS DUELING PIANOS AND TASTE OF THE BOURSE FOOD HALL



The Bourse Food Hall will bring The Philly Keys dueling pianos band out to the street for some lively and interactive sing-a-longs at 4th and Arch Streets! Plus, get a taste of The Bourse Food Hall as vendors Freebyrd Chicken, Grubhouse, Scoop DeVille, Rebel Taco, and more set up shop and serve up delicious food and drinks!

WEDDING ROW



Walk down the aisle at Wedding Row, featuring new Old City businesses Damari, Hitched, SuitShop, and enjoy live dance performances and lessons throughout the day by Fred Astaire Dance Studio!

NEW OLD CITY BUSINESSES

More than 50 businesses and organizations have opened in Old City since January 2021. Meet new Old City businesses and organizations including the American Vegan Center, Anima Natural Pet Products, Citizens, City Fitness, Claudia Mills Studio, Museum of Illusions, Philadelphia Film Society, PingPod, Unique Photo, Wax & Wine, and more at Old City Fest!

ART AND DESIGN



Old City is Philadelphia's hub for art and design. This renowned arts district is home to more than 30 art galleries and home décor showrooms. Be sure to experience all of the arts and culture the neighborhood has to offer.



Old City art and design participants include:

Claudia Mills Studio

Grossman Furniture

Millesime

More Than Old

Old City Jewish Arts Center

Petit Jardin en Ville

SHOPPING



Around every corner of Old City find the city's latest fashions, gifts and home decor, plus a new emergence of vintage shops! Don't leave empty handed with top brands, up-and-coming designers, local makers, and more.



Old City retail participants include:

Blokes Barbershop & Gentleman's Emporium

Philadelphia Independents

Additional Old City participants in the Fest include:

American Philosophical Society

Independence Orthodontics

Level 1 Fitness

Museum of the American Revolution

Opportunity Barks

Veterans Multi-Service Center

The Wellness Refinery



In addition to restaurants, shops, fashion, family fun, music, artists, and makers, look for booths by local businesses, non-profits, sponsors, and other vendors!



For more information about Old City Fest, visit oldcitydistrict.org/oldcityfest.

ABOUT OLD CITY DISTRICT



The Old City District is a special services district, managed by a board of directors drawn from area commercial property owners, business people and civic organizations. Located in the most historic square mile of the United States, Old City is a unique blend of historic influence and modern lifestyles. Old City has reinvented itself from foundries, factories and warehouse spaces into the residential, retail, dining and cultural destination of the city with art galleries, restaurants, and upscale retail boutiques and historic tours. www.oldcitydistrict.org.