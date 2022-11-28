ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER Announced At Theatre Exile This Holiday Season

You know the Nutcracker the ballet, but what if the ballet was performed by only one man? If the daughter Marie, little boy Fritz, creepy uncle Drosselmeir, the mice, the Sugar Plum fairy, were channeled through one actor.

Chris Davis presents a One-Man Nutcracker, a re-telling of the original E.T.A. Hoffmann Nutcracker Story and the Ballet, retold within his unique theatrical lens.

Taking place at Theatre Exile: 1340 S. 13th St. Philadelphia, PA 19147. ADA accessible. Age appropriate for 10+. Tickets available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211810®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F439041524017?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, running December 20, 2022- January 2, 2023. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/417804653760799/

Chris Davis (actor/writer) is a writer and performer residing in Philadelphia, PA. Recent projects include solo shows The Last Emperor of Mexico, One-Man Apocalypse Now, Juan-Winfield, Bortle 8, Drunk Lion, and Violence of the Lambs. His solo shows have toured throughout the United States and Europe.