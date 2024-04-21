No Name Pops In Discussions To Perform Under Philly Pops Trademark

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At the April 20, 2024 concert "TIMELESS: A Tribute to The Legacy of Peter Nero," host Jim Gardner, former Action News anchor and board member of The No Name Pops (NNP), shared the information that the Nero Family has entered into discussions for The No Name Pops to perform under the Philly Pops trademark. The family owns ultimate rights to the name and, prior to 2024, had assigned it to Encore Series, Inc. The No Name Pops is committed to maintaining the legacy of Peter Nero, who was founding music director of The Philly Pops from 1979 through 2013.

This statement was made:

The No Name Pops is pleased to announce that it has entered into discussions with Peter Nero's family to be able to perform under the Philly Pops trademark and carry on Peter Nero's legacy. Both the orchestra and the Nero family look forward to the day that Philadelphia's proud tradition can officially be reborn under the name that Peter Nero made famous.

Matt Koveal, the NNP's Executive Director, acknowledged the meaning of the Nero family's consideration and said, "We are humbled beyond words to have these discussions with the Nero Family and to one day carry forward the legacy of a name representing the best of Pops entertainment in Philadelphia.”

Many of the orchestra's current musicians, who also performed under the baton of Maestro Nero in the past, are thrilled by this potential. NNP Board President, Brooke Beazley, a cellist in the orchestra, said: “The musicians who entertained, inspired, and brought joy to our Philadelphia audiences are committed to carrying on Peter's legacy. These musicians are the Philly Pops. We appreciate that the Nero family is considering entrusting the musicians who played with Peter for so many years. We are a living testament to Peter's genius and vision.”

The NNP felt that their concert dedicated to Peter Nero was the ideal time to make these discussions known to the audience. Once it is finalized, it will take some time to create the necessary branding and marketing before they can roll out the full change.

About The No Name Pops:

Founded in 2023, The No Name Pops is a new, versatile ensemble composed of the former musicians of The Philly Pops with a mission to deliver authentic, exceptional musical experiences in the Philadelphia region. Drawing from Philly's rich symphonic pops legacy, the NNP melds tradition with an innovative approach unbound by musical genre for concert experiences that will entertain and empower the entire community. The NNP respects the rich legacy of the music of Peter Nero, Grammy Award-winning pianist and conductor who launched Pops music in Philadelphia for over three decades. Led by accomplished conductors and featuring world-class soloists, The NNP continues to captivate audiences with its vibrant and diverse repertoire. Please visit www.nonamepops.org