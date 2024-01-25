New InLiquid Art Exhibit At Park Towne Place Explores The Urban Landscape And The People Who Live There

Tyvek, brick and flashing – not your typical elements used in an art exhibit. However, construction materials are works of art in hearth, frame, foundation, InLiquid's new installation at Park Towne Place Museum District Residences (2200 Benjamin Franklin Parkway), which explores the urban environment where we live, eat and play through the lens of five Philadelphia artists who draw materials and inspiration from the built environment.

Artists Francis Beaty, Cimone Kind Berman, Annette Cords, Michael Morgan, and Rita Scheer look at the curated spaces in our cities and dwellings that provide the setting for all human activity and incorporate materials, patterns and textures that give visual expression to the dialogue between cities and the people who live within them.

The show is part of a robust art program of rotational exhibitions at Park Towne Place curated by InLiquid, a nonprofit arts organization based in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood since 1999. The installation will be on view from Friday, January 26 through Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The artists include methodologies from architecture, archaeology, and botany, exploring the links between construction, inhabitation, and the passage of time in cities. Michael Morgan, a ceramic sculptor, uses bricks and ceramic sherds to consider the city as a material collage that reflects our patterns of living. Annette Cords' Jacquard tapestries draw inspiration from the codes engraved in city surfaces. “I like to investigate how we read and decipher visual information in order to construct meaning and navigate our environment,” explained Cords. Cimone Kind Berman's glassworks echo the textures of aged silver mirrors in imagined lunar landscapes, while Rita Scheer meditates on the flows of materials and energy in greenhouses and textile looms, where architecture encloses the operations that produce the materials of our lives. Francis Beaty's site-specific works respond directly to Park Towne Place's North and West Tower galleries, embracing the movements of light and air with unexpected materials, such as Tyvek and plastic construction safety netting balancing visual lightness with materials that are more associated with heavy utility.

The public is invited to attend an opening reception on Wednesday, March 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event will begin at the North Tower Gallery and move on to the West and South Tower Galleries. Each gallery will offer an opportunity to hear remarks from the artists while enjoying refreshments and hors d'oeuvres.

Gallery hours are by appointment. To learn more or to schedule a viewing, please visit Click Here. The award-winning art program at Park Towne Place is presented by AIR Communities, one of the largest owners of apartment homes in Philadelphia. For more information about AIR, please visit their website at www.aircommunities.com.

About InLiquid

InLiquid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1999 and committed to connecting artists and audiences in the Philadelphia region. InLiquid fosters the artistic practices of hundreds of visual artists each year. InLiquid makes the work of our region's artists accessible to all, providing free contemporary art programming in their gallery space in the Crane Arts building in South Kensington, satellite spaces throughout greater Philadelphia, and on InLiquid.org. Increasingly, InLiquid connects communities by creating opportunities to use art as a catalyst for civic engagement and calls to social change.

About AIR Communities

AIR Communities (“AIR”) is a real estate investment trust that is focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. Philadelphia is a primary market for AIR, which owns and manages nine apartment communities and more than 2,700 apartment homes in the area. AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,555 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. For additional information, please visit aircommunities.com.