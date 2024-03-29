New Hope Celebrates to Present 21st Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to make some noise for the New Hope Celebrates 21st Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Festival, taking place May 11th - 19th, 2024 in New Hope, PA and Lambertville, NJ. This year's PrideFest theme is "Hear Us Roar', emphasizing the need to amplify LGBTQ+ voices and elevate queer art. At the event, they will formally introduce the new Miss NHC, Queen Diva Divine Monroe, and Mr. NHC, Sir Harold Angels.

Melissa Patterson, President of NHC, said, "I am very excited for PrideFest and our theme of 2024 - Hear Us Roar. We want to inspire LGBTQ+ individuals to speak up and speak out, as it is important now more than ever for our voices to be heard. This year is crucial for our community and allies to ensure that we are communicating LGBTQ+ issues, protecting our fundamental right to live our lives authentically, and advocating equality for all. We are proud to announce our new Miss and Mr. NHC, who will represent our organization over the next year and help us spread this vital message."

PrideFest is NHC's month-long LGBTQ+ Pride event for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community and its allies, drawing in over 15,000 attendees each year. The Best Cocktail Contest, for those 21+ years of age, features creative drinks made with Tito's Handmade Vodka and Corralejo Tequila, event sponsors, at participating establishments where patrons can cast a vote for their favorite cocktail all month long. The Flag Unfurling of the 25'x15' Progress Flag over the Starbucks building at 4A E Bridge St. in New Hope will occur on May 11 at 11:30 AM and a reception will be held immediately following at Martine's Riverhouse. The Pride Parade, starting in NJ and proceeding across the Delaware River into PA with over 1,500 participants from local businesses, nonprofits, national marching bands, floats, and NHC's 100 ft. Rainbow Equality Flag, donated by the Logan Inn and Landmark Hospitality, will take place on May 18, at 11:00 AM. After, the Pride Fair will take place in Pride Park at the corner of New St. and South Main St. highlighting local LGBTQ+ artists, food vendors, nonprofits, professional services, and retailers. Within the Pride Fair, PrideFest Live, an outdoor concert with live entertainment, will run from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. There will be additional social gatherings - such as a movie screening, community program, Drag Bingo Night at HollyHedge Estate, Love is Love Gala sponsored by River House at Odette's, parties, tea dances, and more throughout the month - please check www.newhopecelebrates.com/events-calendar for more information.

Applications are open for:

Pride Parade Participants - The parade is open to everyone who wishes to participate! Simply follow the steps to apply on behalf of your business or organization. The NHC Pride Parade is a fun event for visitors and residents. Registration is due by April 27.

Pride Fair Vendors - This fun-filled family event celebrates diversity. Visitors will find vendors of crafts, jewelry, and clothing, information from local organizations, as well as samples, giveaways, and activities. Dance to local and national DJ's, musicians, and performers. Vendor applications are due by March 31.

Partner Opportunities - Your participation at any level matters. In exchange for your financial support, receive promotional consideration and exposure to NHC's loyal LGBTQ+ consumers. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Individual Contributors - Champions of Pride are a select few who generously choose to support NHC's mission, vision, and values through donations. There are four levels of membership, which all include unique benefits. Your donation to NHC could be matched dollar for dollar by your employer!

Event Volunteers - The NHC Board has specific committees to oversee every PrideFest event, each chaired by a Board Member with assistance from volunteers in the community. If you wish to work at any PrideFest events, email volunteers@newhopecelebrates.com

Questions? Email info@newhopecelebrates.com.

New Hope Celebrates (NHC) 4th Pride Pageant, "Glamazon Reign Forest", was an unbelievable display of drag talent on Sunday, March 24th at the Bucks County Playhouse. Five Miss and three Mr. contestants competed in presentation, talent, formal wear and onstage Q&A. In the end, Diva Divine Monroe and Sir Harold Angels walked away with the crowns as Miss and Mr. NHC. They will represent the organization throughout the year at events produced by the NHC team, starting with PrideFest 2024.

Diva Divine Monroe is the dancing Diva of Morrisville, PA - part of the Haus of Monroe. She started her career in 2021 in New Hope, PA and has continued to entertain audiences throughout the tri-state area. Diva was named the 2023 Tavern & Tiaras winner by DQE. She is a feisty Capricorn who loves traveling, performing, spending time with her friends and family, and, of course, a good meal. Her favorite color is purple, her favorite season is summer, and her favorite artist is Beyoncé. She is the current hostess of "Dragsville" at the Morrisville Tavern and "Hail To The Queens" at Hurricane Jack's. You can often find Diva twirling to a Jersey Club mix, blasting an airhorn sound effect, or screaming for her drag family at all of their shows. When asked about her goals as Miss NHC, she said, "My goal as the newly crowned Miss NHC is to continue the work the former queens have started before me - to continue to uplift and be a figurehead in our community while also continuing the traditions and values that the organization holds dear to them. I also want to spotlight the community and organization and open the door to new faces, entertainers, and anyone else who has not experienced all that New Hope and NHC has to offer."

New to the area and returning to drag after a pandemic-induced hiatus, Sir Harold Angels brings a passion for comedy, melodrama, and complex craft projects. He first found his way into the rising world of drag kings while living in Denver, CO. After wandering into a drag king show one night not knowing what to expect, he became a devoted groupie to The Troupe of Kings hosting, attending their shows for a year before finally making his way to the stage in early 2020. Over a brief but marvelous two months, he made a dramatic splash in the world of Denver drag kings, finally putting his gender studies degree to use. Before the world as we knew it came to a screeching halt, he was welcomed into the Haus of Dazzle by the late Simon Paul, a beloved Denver drag king and master of comedic concepts. Carrying forward the love he experienced through Simon, the Dazzle Haus, and drag kings everywhere, he is so excited to be back with a rebrand to honor the person he is today. As the new Mr. NHC, Sir Harold said, "I hope I'll continue to make people laugh! Humor is the best way I've found to cope with and combat some of the world's injustices. Telling our stories, in whatever form that takes, is a humanizing act no one can take from us. Personally, I always hope to have fun while doing it!"

About New Hope Celebrates

New Hope Celebrates (NHC) is a 501c3 nonprofit organization focused on highlighting the history and cultural nuances of New Hope, PA and Lambertville, NJ while stimulating the retail, hospitality, and professional community. NHC is comprised of a Board of Directors that drives activities and events that serve the diverse LGBTQ+ populace through the creation and promotion of marketing opportunities, educational activities, and cultural events. One such event is the annual, week-long Pride celebration held in May. Since 2003, NHC has organized events that recognize the strong LGBTQ+ presence in the New Hope area and celebrated the history and culture of our scenic river towns. Funding generated through New Hope Celebrates events is channeled back into our community to support our neighbors in collaborative business and cultural initiatives that make New Hope a great place for residents and visitors alike.