Musicopia String Orchestra Celebrates Philadelphia Pride With Eagles Tribute and Premiere Of Local Composer's Piece At Winter Concert

On Saturday, February 11th at 4:00 PM, student musicians in the Musicopia String Orchestra program will perform its annual Winter Concert at the First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia (2125 Chestnut Street). This concert is free to attend and will feature music from composers of diverse backgrounds and musical styles, such as Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Soon Hee Newbold, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Deborah Baker Monday. The performance will also include the world premiere of the third movement of "Symphony for McCoy Tyner" by Philadelphia composer Dr. Jay Fluellen, made possible by a grant from Black Music City, and "Fly Eagles Fly" to honor the Philadelphia Eagles heading to the Super Bowl.
Taia Harlos, MSO's Artistic Director and Conductor, chose songs that reflect Musicopia's commitment to using art as a tool to champion cultural and human diversity, one of the organization's values. "The diverse nature of the repertoire allows the students to find a reflection of themselves in the music, and acknowledges that their cultures and genders have been a part of classical music throughout history and that they now have a role in shaping the future of this music," shared Chip Finney, parent of an MSO student.
The annual Winter Concert is free and open to the public. The First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia is an ADA-accessible venue; the accessible entrance is at the corner of Chestnut St. and S. Van Pelt St. To attend remotely, visit Musicopia's Facebook page or Youtube channel at the time of the event to watch the livestream.
