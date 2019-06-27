Month-Long Music Events And Instrument Donation Drive Announced At King Of Prussia Mall

King of Prussia Mall, in partnership with Musicopia, Montgomery County Community College and Arts Montco, will host a month-long celebration of music this July. The community is invited to visit King of Prussia Mall throughout the month to enjoy live music on weekends on the Grand Lux Patio and a jazz brunch series on Sundays in Savor.

"We strive to produce programs and events at King of Prussia Mall that our visitors will connect with and enjoy," says Kathy Smith, Director of Marketing at King of Prussia Mall. "When we can partner with organizations like Musicopia, Montgomery County Community College and Arts Montco, while also promoting an important cause, it's that much more meaningful."

King of Prussia Mall will also host a musical instrument donation drive in partnership with Musicopia. Throughout July, customers can bring gently used instruments to the Concierge for donation to Musicopia's "Gift of Music" Instrument Donation Program. Instruments will be refurbished and donated to Philadelphia area schools, expanding school music departments and giving students the ability to learn, play and perform on a sustained and consistent basis. Instruments should be playable and in good cosmetic condition, and no pianos, organs or accordions will be accepted. Over the past decade, Musicopia has collected over 4,000 instruments for schools and children in need.

"Musicopia reaches and positively impacts students in the Greater Philadelphia area who may otherwise not have access to music education," says Leslie Macedo, Musicopia's Program Director. "And, while many of our students are eager to play an instrument, they cannot afford to rent or buy one. We are extremely grateful for this partnership with King of Prussia Mall that will allow even more students to enjoy the gift of music with the help of community instrument donations."

July live performance schedule at King of Prussia Mall:

"It is important that our community is offered unique ways to see arts and culture on a regular basis," says Jessica Willingham, Director of Government & Cultural Affairs for the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. "This is the perfect opportunity to promote the lively arts in an inspiring way for the visitors of King of Prussia Mall to enjoy all month long and also offer a way to give back."

Together, King of Prussia Mall, Musicopia, Montgomery County Community College and Arts Montco will celebrate the gift of music in an effort to raise awareness for school programs, inspire young people and entertain all.





