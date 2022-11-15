Montgomery County to Host Holiday Festivals Through December
Get ready to sip some hot cider and Make it Montco with these joyful local celebrations!
It's the most wonderful time of year in Montgomery County, when many of the towns magically transform into winter wonderlands. Get ready to sip some hot cider and Make it Montco with these joyful local celebrations! Check the festival websites in case of inclement weather.
Dec. 1 - Glencairn Museum Christmas Homeschool Day
10 am - 1 pm, $10 adults/seniors/students, free for members and kids under 4
Glencairn Museum will welcome homeschool families back to the castle for an educational and fun morning. The day includes access to the World Nativities exhibition, which features Nativity scenes from over 40 countries, and students can do a scavenger hunt there to win a prize. There will also be Christmas projects to take home and a visit to the Christmas in the Castle tour that explores the Pitcairn family's 1940s-1970s celebrations. Advance ticket purchases required, for more information on other programming, visit GlencairnMuseum.org or call 267-502-2600.
Dec. 3 - Valley Forge Beer & Cider Festival
Two sessions per day: 12:30-4 and 6:30-10, VIP tickets start at 12 and 6
Enjoy tastings with your friends at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks and wear your favorite holiday-themed outfit - you might even win the ugly sweater contest. Pretzel necklaces are a recommended accessory. Wine and food trucks complement the hoppy options. The charity partner, Committee to Benefit the Children, is running a toiletry drive to support children and families who face cancer, leukemia, and blood disorders.
Dec. 4 - Dickens Festival
From 12pm-4pm
For one winter day each year, Narberth's population skyrockets, during an 1840s Dickens-themed street fair that has attracted up to 5,000 visitors at once. With hot chocolates and hot toddies in hand, people of all ages can enjoy outdoor carolers, a flea circus, and a puppet show. The kids' scavenger hunt runs 1pm-3pm, the same time as a reading of "A Christmas Carol" at the local bookshop. Even Scrooge couldn't say 'bah humbug' to this action-packed day (and the famous miser would appreciate that most performances and activities are free).
Dec. 8 - Santa Arrives by Train in Ambler
Starts at 7pm.
Santa will meet children at the Ambler train station and read stories to them at the Borough Hall, with milk and cookies. Adults must bring their own snacks, but don't worry, if you're over 12, Ambler has a busy festival season, with their Nov. 25 tree lighting, Dec. 3 parade on Butler Avenue, and Stag & Doe shopping specials every Friday until Christmas. All aboard!
Dec. 11 - Pottsgrove Manor 18th Century Holiday Frost Fair From 11am-5pm.
Living in the 1700s wasn't easy, but Pottsgrove Manor presents the best of olden food and cheer in their first Frost Fair, an outdoor winter market with vendors and activities. Play games and watch puppets, visit the tavern tent for brewing and songs, and don't miss the gingerbread baking. Warm up with a tour of the manor, which was built in 1752 for the founder of Pottstown, and learn about colonial Christmas traditions.
Dec. 17 - Miracle of Lights Hanukkah Laser Show From 6pm-8:30pm.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia presents the Festival of Lights laser show at the historic Beth Sholom Congregation in Elkins Park. Enjoy snacks and a light show presented by Wondergy, that will bring the miracle of lights to life with bright and colorful displays. After the show, guests are invited to attend the camp fair where they will have the opportunity to learn more about the Festival of Lights. Advanced registration is recommended.
Dec. 18 - Menorah Lighting at Station Plaza From 6-6:45pm.
Celebrate the start of Hanukkah at Ardmore's Suburban Square. Bring the whole family out for the annual Menorah Lighting to celebrate the eight days of Hannukah. The lighting will take place at the fire feature next to Shack Shake.
