Metropolitan Ballet To Present VARIATIONS/COLLABORATIONS Concert, April 1

Metropolitan Ballet brings a showcase of outstanding contemporary choreography to the stage this spring with premieres by Da' Von Doane, (formerly Dance Theatre of Harlem); Sarah Mettin, Artistic Associate of Metropolitan; and Maleek Washington, (Princess Grace Foundation, 2022 Award-winner for Choreography).

Metropolitan's Artistic Director, Lisa Collins Vidnovic says, "We are also thrilled and honored to be performing "Panorama," by the iconic choreographer, Martha Graham." This historic repertoire piece for a large ensemble has been staged on the Company by Anne Souder, Soloist with the Martha Graham Dance Company.

The Variations/Collaborations concert is 7:00 pm on Saturday, April 1, at Kurtz Center, William Penn Charter School, 3000 West School House Lane, Philadelphia. Tickets for the highly anticipated evening of dance and music are $25. Purchase tickets for Variations/Collaborations online at www.metropolitanballetcompany.org.

Doane's classical piece is set to Vivaldi's Suite No. 2; Mettin's "Epitaph" is set to Philip Glass music; Washington's premiere, "When It Rains, It Pours," includes a new contemporary score by Darryl Joseph. Graham's "Panorama" has a score by Norman Lloyd.

Settlement Music School standouts --The William A. Loeb Chamber Ensemble and the Myer Schwartz Advanced Study Trio - will also perform.

Metropolitan Ballet Company, founded by former Pennsylvania Ballet dancer, Lisa Collins Vidnovic, provides the highest quality performance training for pre-professional dancers, scholarships, and outreach programs designed to promote a love and appreciation of dance in our community. Met alumni are currently dancing with Philadelphia Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, and other companies and top trainee programs. Metropolitan celebrated its 25th Anniversary season in 2022!