Metropolitan Ballet To Present VARIATIONS/COLLABORATIONS Concert, April 1

Metropolitan Ballet brings a showcase of outstanding contemporary choreography to the stage this spring with premieres by Da' Von Doane, (formerly Dance Theatre of Harlem); Sarah Mettin, Artistic Associate of Metropolitan; and Maleek Washington, (Princess Grace Foundation, 2022 Award-winner for Choreography).
Metropolitan's Artistic Director, Lisa Collins Vidnovic says, "We are also thrilled and honored to be performing "Panorama," by the iconic choreographer, Martha Graham." This historic repertoire piece for a large ensemble has been staged on the Company by Anne Souder, Soloist with the Martha Graham Dance Company.
The Variations/Collaborations concert is 7:00 pm on Saturday, April 1, at Kurtz Center, William Penn Charter School, 3000 West School House Lane, Philadelphia. Tickets for the highly anticipated evening of dance and music are $25. Purchase tickets for Variations/Collaborations online at www.metropolitanballetcompany.org.
Doane's classical piece is set to Vivaldi's Suite No. 2; Mettin's "Epitaph" is set to Philip Glass music; Washington's premiere, "When It Rains, It Pours," includes a new contemporary score by Darryl Joseph. Graham's "Panorama" has a score by Norman Lloyd.
Settlement Music School standouts --The William A. Loeb Chamber Ensemble and the Myer Schwartz Advanced Study Trio - will also perform.
Metropolitan Ballet Company, founded by former Pennsylvania Ballet dancer, Lisa Collins Vidnovic, provides the highest quality performance training for pre-professional dancers, scholarships, and outreach programs designed to promote a love and appreciation of dance in our community. Met alumni are currently dancing with Philadelphia Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, and other companies and top trainee programs. Metropolitan celebrated its 25th Anniversary season in 2022!
Over nearly eight decades, more than 10,000 people lived at the Pennhurst State School and Hospital in Spring City, Pennsylvania from 1908-1987. Their lives contain its history. Who are they? What do their stories have to say to us today?
The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), an ensemble of PYO Music Institute (PYOMI), invites guests to take a musical journey “Around the World in 60 Minutes” on Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. at the Perelman Theater in the Kimmel Center at Broad and Spruce Streets in Philadelphia, PA.
Star of the Day's 2023 Season Opener is all about kids becoming superheroes. Based on the popular children's book, Matilda by Roald Dahl, is zany fun. The musical, which garnered a Tony Award, is heartwarming and sometimes heartbreaking but always inspiring. A little girl leads this roller-coaster of a musical with the power of her imagination and determination to find justice for those who are treated unfairly and oftentimes silenced. Matilda learns her 'little' voice can make a 'big' difference-a relevant topic in 2023.
FringeArts has announced the fifth annual Blue Heaven Comedy Festival, an expanded four-day-long celebration of the best and most exciting up-and-coming alternative comedy acts in the country.
