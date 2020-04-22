Mal-Adjusted Presents GOING VIRAL FESTIVAL

In these confusing and unsure times, we want to be a part of helping more art exist while creatively adhering to CDC guidelines.

Join us on Facebook Live every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7pm EST for New and Newish 10-minute plays entirely rehearsed and performed over video chat.

Weekday material is sourced from Philly playwrights, while each Saturday performance is an episodic comedy, written weekly based on votes from audience members for what they want to see next. This interactive saga is the sitcom you love binge-watching, informed in real time by your voice!

Mal-adjusted is using donations made by generous individuals (sent to @Mal-adjusted on Venmo) to make sure each and every artist involved receives compensation.





Related Articles Shows View More Philadelphia Stories

More Hot Stories For You