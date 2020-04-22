Mal-Adjusted Presents GOING VIRAL FESTIVAL

Article Pixel Apr. 22, 2020  

Mal-Adjusted Presents GOING VIRAL FESTIVAL

In these confusing and unsure times, we want to be a part of helping more art exist while creatively adhering to CDC guidelines.

Join us on Facebook Live every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 7pm EST for New and Newish 10-minute plays entirely rehearsed and performed over video chat.

Weekday material is sourced from Philly playwrights, while each Saturday performance is an episodic comedy, written weekly based on votes from audience members for what they want to see next. This interactive saga is the sitcom you love binge-watching, informed in real time by your voice!

Mal-adjusted is using donations made by generous individuals (sent to @Mal-adjusted on Venmo) to make sure each and every artist involved receives compensation.




Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Hutchinson Theater Students Work to Produce Radio Shows
  • VIDEO: Dancer Jesse Paul Smith Creates Worldwide Dance Challenge
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Minnesota Orchestra Announces 2020-21 Season Programming