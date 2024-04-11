Mae West's THE DRAG Comes to ActorsNET This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ActorsNET will continue its 27th season with Mae West's THE DRAG, a funny and stunningly honest stage play where drag culture meets drawing room comedy.

Set in New York City during the 1920s, Dr. James Richmond (George Agalias) searches to cure homosexuality with the best of intentions, while his friend Judge Kingsbury (Ken Ammerman) rails against their moral degradation. His son, Rolly Kingsbury (Danny Gleason), is married to Clair (Grace Albert), his childhood sweetheart and the Doctor's daughter. Unbeknownst to his family, Rolly has a flamboyant group of friends who all participate in the drag lifestyle. He is even known to host drag parties, and is infatuated with his business partner, Allen Grayson (Joey Poliziana). Rolly's charmed life comes to a screeching halt thanks to thwarted ex-lovers, and a cold blooded murder. Those left behind are forced to reconcile the reality of who he was with the image they all believed in. It's a love triangle topped with a decadent celebration of drag and sprinkled with a moral dilemma that still resonates today: How can we be ourselves in a world that is hostile to queer people?

The co-director, Hayley Rubins-Topoleski said, "In a world where drag faces scrutiny and oppression, directing Mae West's The Drag is a testament to its enduring legacy. For over a century, drag has been a vibrant expression of identity and defiance against societal norms. By bringing this play to life, we aim to honor drag's rich history, amplify its significance, and stand in solidarity with those who continue to celebrate its power and beauty in the face of adversity."

"ActorsNET is extremely excited to bring 'The Drag' to our audiences. This is one of the few times a community theatre has ever staged a full production of the show since it was shut down by the Vice Squad in 1927!" added co-director and ActorsNET's Executive Director, Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski.

THE DRAG is directed by Hayley Rubins-Topoleski and Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, the latter of whom lightly adapted the script for the ActorsNET stage with John Boccanfuso. The show stars (in order of appearance) George Agalias, Lorie Baldwin, Maryalice Rubins-Topoleski, Ken Ammerman, Nicholas Pecht, Colin Dyce, Joseph Ryan, Grace Albert, Danny Gleason, Barry Leonard, G. Anthony William, Robert Greene, Emile Wong, and Joey Poliziana. The show is produced by Charlotte Kirkby, choreographed by Cat Miller and stage managed by Em Ricciardi.

The Heritage Center Theatre is located at 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville - near the Calhoun Street Bridge. THE DRAG opens on Friday, April 26, with ten performances (ending Sunday, May 12, 2024). Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be a special Saturday matinee at 2:00 p.m. on May 11, in addition to the regularly scheduled evening performance. Doors open one half hour before show time. Discounted admission for students and seniors. Group rates are available.