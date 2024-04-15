MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE Comes to Philadelphia's Miller Theatre in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Arts will present Message In A Bottle, a new dance theatre production by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince, set to the music of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting.

"We are honored to be one of only 10 cities in all of North America presenting this tour of Message In A Bottle," said Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations. "Dance and athleticism of the highest caliber, this production exudes creativity and class while telling a timely story."

Message In A Bottle sees a village alive with joyous celebrations suddenly come under siege. In the chaos, three siblings - Leto, Mati and Tana - are separated from their parents. They undertake a perilous journey to new lands and set out on their own extraordinary adventures. Songs include "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," "Walking On The Moon," "Englishman In New York," "Shape Of My Heart" and "Fields Of Gold." On stage, gravity-defying lyrical hip-hop dance and breathtaking music combine in a moving story of humanity and hope.

The brilliantly recorded soundtrack to Message In A Bottle also features new vocals by Sting and new arrangements by Grammy and Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, The Greatest Showman), with guest vocals from award-winning actress and singer Beverley Knight MBE and Lynval Golding (The Specials).

Message In A Bottle made its world premiere at Sadler's Wells' West End Venue, The Peacock Theatre, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Message In A Bottle contains some scenes of an adult nature: There are some scenes in Message In A Bottle which contain moments of adult content. These are all told through dance and are appropriate to the storyline and setting of the show. There is a short moment representing sexual violence against a female character in Act 1. After the interval, at the beginning of the second half there are some depictions of drug use.