MARIE CURIE'S RADIANT BALL is Coming to The Mütter Museum in April

The Mütter Museum will hold the first annual Marie Curie’s Radiant Ball on April 12, 2024.

The Radiant Ball honors Marie Curie, the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and one of the most important figures in the history of medicine. In 1921, Madame Curie visited The College of Physicians of Philadelphia — a fellowship of medical professionals founded in 1787 and the home of the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library — to discuss her work with radium (one of two new elements that she and husband Pierre Curie had recently discovered). More on her visit here.

The Radiant Ball takes on a luminous theme in honor of Curie’s visit a century ago, with shimmering lighting and Philly’s favorite hot jazz band,Drew Nugent & The Midnight Society, leading an evening of dancing. Attendees will get after-hours access to exhibitions and the event will include special access to collections related to Curie’s visit and work.

Early bird tickets, which start at $35 and come with a free drink ticket, are available now.

