Listen: Gooseberry Releases Newest Single 'Panic!' Ahead of New EP Release & Summer Tour

NYC-based rock trio Gooseberry has released their newest single, Panic!.

Listen below!



Since the release of their 2022 debut EP Broken Dance, Gooseberry has been busy. Their eminently engaging music has tickled the ears and stirred the hearts of both music fans and the industry itself. The band has racked up hundreds of thousands of streams, garnered praise from editorial stalwarts Under the Radar, Ones to Watch, and more. Yet, more than anything, they have focused on doing what they do best: playing shows. They’ve played all along the east coast, often with local heartthrobs (My Son The Doctor, Meyru, Cab Ellis) and major touring acts (BabyJake, Grady Spencer & The Work, Tanner Usrey, Maybird) alike.

Now, the power trio is back with a new slate of songs for their sophomore effort: Validate Me. Their latest single, Panic!, embodies all the elements of a Gooseberry tune: Daniels’s dynamic songwriting soaring over Rossington’s bombastic drums; Hammond’s fluid bass lines the glue holding it all together. Road-keen musicianship wrapped around witty lyricism. Honorary fourth member, Dan Janis, shines on saxophone throughout the track.

Of the track, Asa Daniels says, "Panic! is a heartbreak song, but also a song of hope (and perhaps the foolishness of hope as a premise). The song started as a line that I had written down and kept coming back to: “This ain’t no love, it’s a panic attack.” Anyone who has experienced either can relate to that line. The tune barrels forward with a hypnotic march, almost akin to your heart pounding in your ears. The B sections, just like hope and love, flip this script: anxious feelings dissipate and a daydreamlike atmosphere emerges, as though your head were in the clouds. A crowd-favorite, this song allows Gooseberry to flex their musical chops, moving in and out of various styles from rock to jazz to disco.”

Gooseberry recorded this EP in two places: Precision Sound Studios, Orbital Music and Sound. The record was co-produced and tracked by Grammy-nominated engineer Colin Bryson. The mixes were then brought to life by Grammy-winning audio engineer dynamo, James Meslin (Dream Theater), and mastered by Colatura’s Jennica Best.

Validate Me will be released on August 25th.

For more information visit: https://www.gooseberryband.com



TOUR DATES



08/10 - O’Brien’s - Boston, MA

08/12 - Free Street - Portland, ME

08/13 - The Press Room - Portsmouth, NH

08/14 - La Sotterenea - Montreal, QC

08/15 - Dakota Tavern - Toronto, ON

08/16 - Lager House - Detroit, MI

08/17 - Burlington Bar - Chicago, IL

08/18 - Northside Tavern - Cincinnati, OH

08/19 - Mahall’s - Cleveland, OH

08/22 - 123 Pleasant St. - Morgantown, WV

08/23 - Club Café - Cleveland, OH

08/25 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY EP RELEASE SHOW

08/26 - Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA

08/27 - Pearl Street Warehouse - Washington, D.C.

09/01 - Brewery Ommegang - Cooperstown, NY

09/02 - Three Heads Brewing - Rochester, NY

09/03 - Grist Iron Brewing - Burdett, NY

09/18 - Radio Room - Greenville, SC

09/19 - The Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC

09/21 - DC9 - Washington, DC

09/22 - Racket - New York, NY

09/23 - Johnny Brenda’s - Philadelphia, PA

09/24 - Sonia’s - Boston, MA

Gooseberry Bio:

Gooseberry is a trio from Brooklyn, New York born during the Fall of 2019. Their combination of alternative rock, indie, and blues is a recipe for a unique sound that Gooseberry delivers in each song. The band consists of Asa Daniels (guitar, vocals), Evin Rossington (drums), and Will Hammond (bass).

Since the release of their 2022 debut EP Broken Dance, Brooklyn, NY indie rock trio Gooseberry has been busy. Their eminently engaging music has tickled the ears and stirred the hearts of both music fans and the industry itself. The band has racked up hundreds of thousands of streams, garnered praise from editorial stalwarts Under the Radar, Ones to Watch, and more.

Yet, more than anything, in the ten months since the release, Gooseberry has been focused on doing what they do best: playing shows. Deeply connected to the scene in NYC and Brooklyn, they have dazzled crowds from the iconic Baby’s All Right to the legendary Knitting Factory. “We are super fortunate to call a lot of really great - and buzzing - NYC bands our friends” says Daniels. “We feel ourselves part of that community and eternally grateful for being welcomed with such open arms. Our hometown has truly shaped what this band has become.” Gooseberry has played all along the east coast, often with local heartthrobs (My Son The Doctor, Meyru, Cab Ellis) and major touring acts (BabyJake, Grady Spencer & The Work, Tanner Usrey, Maybird) alike.

Now, the power trio is back with a new slate of songs born in Greenpoint and honed to perfection on the road. Conceived and fleshed out over the course of a year, Validate Me as a cohesive piece of art eloquently showcases the unique alternative rock sound that is wholly Gooseberry. “Life as a trio allows us to really lean into dynamics,” explains Daniels. “We can hit you with a squall of distortion and guttural shouts, then shift on a dime and sing you a lullaby.”

Thematically, Validate Me grapples with the relationship between love and making art, magnifying the sacrifices and leaps of faith both require. “Anger as a device can lead to both polished and rough expressions of passion,” says Daniels. “Much of that anger manifests from fear, which drives us down many wayward paths, whether it be fear of rejection, fear of too much understanding, or fear of losing control.”

In addition to Daniels, Rossington, and Hammond, the record features performances by honorary fourth member, Dan Janis, on saxophone and flute. Tracked at two Manhattan studios, Precision Sound Studios and Orbital Music & Sound, the record was produced by the band along with Grammy-nominated engineer Colin Bryson. Longtime collaborator and Grammy-award winning engineer James Meslin (Dream Theater, Liquid Tension, John Petrucci) mixed the record.

What the trio created during these sessions is a record that is foundationally, fundamentally, whole-heartedly Gooseberry. No more, no less. Daniels’s dynamic songwriting soaring over Rossington’s bombastic drums; Hammond’s fluid bass lines the glue holding it all together. Road-keen musicianship wrapped around witty lyricism. More than anything, though, Validate Me proves that Gooseberry knows exactly who they are – gritty rock born at the nexus of DIY and arena-ready pop – and good god they are unapologetic about it.

Photo credit: Savannah Shealy

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.