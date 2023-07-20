Lehigh Valley Native Matt Bailey to Bring Mind-Reading Live Show to Bethlehem PA

Get ready to be mystified by Bailey's mind-reading abilities.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Lehigh Valley Native Matt Bailey to Bring Mind-Reading Live Show to Bethlehem PA

Lehigh Valley Native Matt Bailey is debuting his one-man show Interviews at Touchstone Theater on August 19.

Bethlehem, PA- Renowned talk show host and Lehigh Valley native Matt Bailey is returning to his first love -performing & mystifying-with an evening of mentalism, mind-reading, and psychological illusion at Touchstone Theater on August 19th. Click Here

Bailey is proud to bring his one-man show Interviews home to Bethlehem for its world premiere. Bailey grew up in the region, attending Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts and performing as a magician and ventriloquist across the region before moving to New York in 2013.

Over the last 10 years, Bailey has made a name for himself as an online talk show host and television producer. Having interviewed winners of every major entertainment award and traveled the country to speak with luminaries, with his charm and thought-provoking questions impressing talk show guests from all walks of life. Academy Award-winning director Oliver Stone called his interview with Matt, "A fun conversation with a bright millennial."

Now, Bailey returns to the stage with a mind-reading show built around his 10 years experience getting inside people's heads as an asker of questions. Appropriately called Interviews, Bailey is combining his skills at reading people and intuiting their behaviors with his flare for the stage.

"As an interviewer, you have to be a mind-reader in order to know whether you can get an answer out of somebody. I'm excited to take what I've learned from a decade of prying inside people's heads and put it on the stage. This evening of mind-reading entertainment will be like nothing you have ever experienced before," says Bailey.

On debuting this new show in the Lehigh Valley, he says, "I'm so excited to return home to PA to debut this show. The arts here community in Bethlehem has always been so supportive of my crazy ideas. I cannot wait to deliver an evening of mind-melting entertainment you will remember for a long time to come."

As an entertainer, Bailey has performed throughout the country, including a residency at Broadway Comedy Club from 2013 to 2015. He took a hiatus from performing to focus on his media career. Now, he's blending his two loves with this innovative new one-man show, directed by Sarah J. Davis.


