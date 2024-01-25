Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts to Present THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL By Richard Brinsley Sheridan

The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department will present its production of The School for Scandal by Richard Brinsley Sheridan, January 26-28, 2024.

This production is directed by Alison Gilheany as part of the theatre department's Alumni Artist-in-Residence Program and features an exceptional cast of young actors.

According to Kelly Minner-Bickert, the school's Artistic Director of Theatre, rumor and reputation play a large part in Sheridan's comedy of manners, in which gossip is wielded like a weapon. Gossip Mongers gather to plot and celebrate the triumphs of their lies, and the misfortunes of their targets. But who will have the last laugh?

Minner-Bickert shares: "This piece was specifically chosen because it really highlights a large cast who get to play unforgettably diverse and hilarious characters. This season we also really focused on producing plays that highlight different genres and time periods we study in our curriculum so that our students have a chance to apply what they are learning in the classroom to the stage."

Evening performances January 26 & 27 at 7 PM. Matinee performance January 28 at 2 PM. Tickets are $6-$11 and are available for purchase online at CharterArts.org.

The Charter Arts Theatre Department offers a pre-professional training program for high school-aged performers. The goal is to provide students with the skills they will need to move on to competitive college programs as well as professional theatre experiences.

Classes are designed to encourage students to create imaginative and compelling characters, to regard their voices and bodies as creative instruments, to expose them to theatrical literature and to instill in them a sense of respect and professionalism for the art form that will stay with them throughout their lives.

ABOUT THE LEHIGH VALLEY CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS (Charter Arts):

Charter Arts is an audition-based public charter school that provides a comprehensive curriculum for high school students, grades 9-12, who have a dedicated passion for the creative and performing arts. Students major in one of seven artistic areas: dance, instrumental music, literary arts, production arts, theatre, visual arts, or vocal music.

Recently, Charter Arts was ranked #1 Best Charter High School in PA and #2 Best Public High School Teachers in PA on Niche's 2024 Best Schools in America Rankings. In addition, Charter Arts was one of only seven Lehigh Valley schools to be ranked in the Top 100 Public High Schools in PA on U.S. News & World Report's 2024 Best Schools in America.

Audition appointments for the 2024-2025 school year are being scheduled now. To find out more or to sign up for an admissions event, visit Click Here.

Charter Arts is located at 321 East 3rd Street, Bethlehem PA 18015.