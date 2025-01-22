Lehigh Valley Charter High School For The Arts Will Perform AS YOU LIKE IT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts (Charter Arts) Theatre Department embraces the Wild West in its reimagined production of William Shakespeare's pastoral comedy, As You Like It, January 24-26, 2025.

Step into a rugged world where the rolling plains meet the spirit of Shakespeare's timeless comedy, As You like It, which follows the themes of love, exile, mistaken identities, and gender roles. This production imagines the Shakespearean comedy if the story was taken to the Wild West. Watch the cast transform As You Like It into a vibrant adventure that stays true to the core of Shakespeare's comedy while exploring new terrain in the realm of cowboy culture.

As You Like It is reimagined as a high-stakes adventure on the frontier, where cowboys and cowgirls swap banter and bravery in a land full of romance, disguise, and self-discovery. Set in an untamed land, this production follows Rosalind, exiled from a corrupt society, as she seeks refuge in the wild, only to discover love and identity in the most unexpected places.

The theme of cowgirls and cowboys provides the perfect backdrop for this story of transformation and freedom. The Forest of Arden represents a new frontier where people reinvent themselves in search of purpose and belonging. With its fierce independence, rugged beauty, and vast open spaces, the West mirrors the play's themes of freedom, love, and the wild potential of life when boundaries are left behind.

In this version, expect quick-draw duels, lively saloon exchanges, and a fresh take on Shakespeare's beloved characters-where the law of the land is only as certain as the heart's desire. Whether in the saddle or around the campfire, this As You Like It offers a fresh spin on love and identity set in a time when the frontier itself was full of possibility. Get ready for a rollicking good time with laughs, love, and a little bit of cowboy charm!

The production features a talented ensemble cast and is directed by Alumni Artist-in-Residence, Amanda Lissette. Additional design credits include: set & lighting design by Ellen Schmoyer, sound design by Carlo Acerra, costume design by Amy Handkammer and fight choreography by Chris Egging.

Comments