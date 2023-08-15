Langhorne Players to Present Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play SWEAT

Performances run August 25-September 16 at the Spring Garden Mill in Tyler State Park in Newtown, PA

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Photos: See Kate Baldwin & Nicholas Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at Bucks Co Photo 4 Photos: See Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

Langhorne Players to Present Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play SWEAT

The Langhorne Players at Spring Garden Mill proudly presents Lynn Nottage's timely winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize. Sweat tells the story of a friend group, a town, and a nation, all at once. Set at a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania, Sweat follows a cadre of blue-collar friends and co-workers from all walks of life as their livelihoods are threatened by layoffs and picket lines, pitting them against each other. Returning to the Langhorne Players, after a successful run of Karen Zacarias' Native Gardens, Suki says, "Lynn Nottage spent years with people who never expected their stories to be told. I think it's important people remember this when they come to see the show-that, while the personal events of the play itself are fictional, these characters are reflections of real people who underwent a complete severing of the the lives they'd always known."

Sweat stars Jack Bathke as Stan, Damien S. Berger as Chris, Danny Gleason as Jason, Allison Deratzian as Tracey, Tanya O'Neill as Cynthia, Carmen Rossi as Oscar, Tami Amici as Jessie, Gregory Wheeler as Brucie, and G. Anthony Williams as Evan. It is co-produced by Terri Bentley and Judi Parrish.

Performances run August 25-September 16 (No shows over Labor Day Weekend) at the Spring Garden Mill in Tyler State Park (1440 Newtown-Richboro Road in Newtown, PA). A talk-back with the cast and crew will follow the Wednesday, September 13 performance. Tickets are $22 each and may be purchased at Click Here. Student rush tickets may be purchased at the box office (depending upon availability) with a valid student ID 30 minutes prior to any performance for $10.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
Shipwreck Saloon Pop-up Experience Drops Anchor in Philadelphia for Limited Time Engagemen Photo
Shipwreck Saloon Pop-up Experience Drops Anchor in Philadelphia for Limited Time Engagement

Discover the immersive Shipwreck Saloon Pop-up Experience in Philadelphia. Get the details on dates and location for this limited time engagement. Experience the thrill of a shipwreck adventure like never before.

2
Madonna Shares Rescheduled Tour Dates Photo
Madonna Shares Rescheduled Tour Dates

Madonna has announced the rescheduled dates for her Celebration Tour. Madonna has recently postponed her upcoming worldwide 'Celebration Tour' after being rushed to the hospital because of a 'serious' bacterial infection. Find out the rescheduled tour dates for Madison Square Garden and check back for updates!

3
Cannonball Offers Performances for Young Audiences Every Weekend at Philly Fringe Photo
Cannonball Offers Performances for Young Audiences Every Weekend at Philly Fringe

Cannonball has doubled down on offering something for everyone this year. As the size of the hub has exploded, so has the hub's ability to showcase programming for younger audiences. Philadelphia Fringe Festival goers of all ages will find a treasure trove of back-to-back circus, dance, theatre, puppetry, music, and interactive installations all month long.

4
Philly AIDS Thrift to Present Fall Fest and Block Party With Carnival, Pie Eating Contest, Photo
Philly AIDS Thrift to Present Fall Fest and Block Party With Carnival, Pie Eating Contest, Dunk Tank, and More

Philly AIDS Thrift will bring back their beloved block party and fall festival with a full day of free, family and fido friendly fun!  Philly AIDS Thrift 18th Anniversary Block Party will take place on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, with the streets opening at 12:00pm and closing at 6:00pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video Video: How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Molière's TARTUFFE
Lantern Theater Company (9/07-10/08)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beyond The Door/Murder Well reghearsed
Acting Naturally Theatre (9/29-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branford Marsalis
Penn Live Arts (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rocky Horror Picture Show with Barry Bostwick
The Keswick Theatre (10/18-10/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Montgomery Theater (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madame Butterfly
Academy of Music (4/26-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie
Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie (1/15-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Girl Live!
Keswick Theatre (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 10 Days in a Madhouse
The Wilma Theater (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chazz Palminteri - A Bronx Tale
Keswick Theatre (10/21-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You