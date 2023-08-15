Langhorne Players to Present Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play SWEAT

The Langhorne Players at Spring Garden Mill proudly presents Lynn Nottage's timely winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize. Sweat tells the story of a friend group, a town, and a nation, all at once. Set at a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania, Sweat follows a cadre of blue-collar friends and co-workers from all walks of life as their livelihoods are threatened by layoffs and picket lines, pitting them against each other. Returning to the Langhorne Players, after a successful run of Karen Zacarias' Native Gardens, Suki says, "Lynn Nottage spent years with people who never expected their stories to be told. I think it's important people remember this when they come to see the show-that, while the personal events of the play itself are fictional, these characters are reflections of real people who underwent a complete severing of the the lives they'd always known."

Sweat stars Jack Bathke as Stan, Damien S. Berger as Chris, Danny Gleason as Jason, Allison Deratzian as Tracey, Tanya O'Neill as Cynthia, Carmen Rossi as Oscar, Tami Amici as Jessie, Gregory Wheeler as Brucie, and G. Anthony Williams as Evan. It is co-produced by Terri Bentley and Judi Parrish.

Performances run August 25-September 16 (No shows over Labor Day Weekend) at the Spring Garden Mill in Tyler State Park (1440 Newtown-Richboro Road in Newtown, PA). A talk-back with the cast and crew will follow the Wednesday, September 13 performance. Tickets are $22 each and may be purchased at Click Here. Student rush tickets may be purchased at the box office (depending upon availability) with a valid student ID 30 minutes prior to any performance for $10.

