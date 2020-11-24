Knauer Performing Arts Center to Host Extravagant NYE Livestream for Fifth Anniversary

New Year's Eve will be here before we know it and one thing is for sure - revelers are ready to bid farewell to 2020 and enjoy the evening. Thanks to the Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center, who is hosting one of its most star-studded, entertainment-packed NYE Galas to date via livestream, guests can now celebrate in style... all from the safety of their homes.

The virtual 5th Annual New Year's Eve Gala will be held Thursday, December 31 from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM and will feature a diverse lineup that is sure to entertain the whole family, including Jazz and Classical Guitar, Dueling Pianos, Broadway Cabaret with Hanna Gaffney, World-Renowned Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers, WC Studio's Uptown! Singers and much more! Throughout the evening, Master of Ceremonies Craig Smith joined by Billboard Critic's Choice Artist Meghan Cary, will also be auctioning off big-ticket raffle items including vacations, home improvement, golf outings, wine tastings, and more. Winners will be announced during the festivities.

"This year has been so tough on all of us, especially now during the holidays," said Holly Brown, Uptown! President. "Which is why, we felt it was more important than ever to celebrate our fifth annual New Year's Gala and send the message to our loyal patrons, community and artists that the show must go on!"

The 5th Annual New Year's Eve Galawill support Uptown!'s"Raise UP! the Curtain" Campaign to reopen the theater(after its shutdown due to Covid). Thanks to local philanthropist Penny Wilson, who has pledged a $150,000 challenge gift, donations to the campaign will now receive a "Dollar for Dollar" match, thus doubling the impact of each contribution.

The lineup for the 5th Annual New Year's Eve Gala includes:

Jazz Cocktail Hour's Bill Wither's Re-Imagined

Kun-Yang Lin/Dancers

Cabaret With Hanna Gaffney

Classical duet with J. Andrew Dickenson & June Suh

Dueling Pianos by Windish Music & Productions

a??Tenor Alex Moreno & Los Panas Band

WC Studio's Uptown! Singers

Liliana Ruiz

DJ Clyde

Tickets must be ordered in advance and only one per household is required. To register and order tickets for the event https://uptown2020.givesmart.com/

