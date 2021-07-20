Kimmel Cultural Campus' Musical Theater Camp Culminates With In-Person Presentation of SEUSSICAL JR.

Kimmel Cultural Campus today announced its ShowStoppers musical theater summer camp will conclude with an in-person performance of Seussical Jr. for participants' family & friends on Thursday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. This is the institution's first in-person show and gathering in over 16-months, following the COVID-19 closure that forced the canceling and postponing of all productions, concerts, classes, and events across the Campus.

"During a year when education and extracurricular activities were stunted, we continued to create opportunities for schools and individual students interested in the performing arts by moving entirely online - enlisting a suite of teaching artists and continuing its signature programs - Jazz4Freedom, #PhillyBeatz, and One Musical Philadelphia - among other supplemental activities like private instrumental lessons and virtual field trips," said Ed Cambron, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "Of the schools engaged, 85% of beneficiaries were Title 1 schools, furthering Kimmel Cultural Campus' commitment to supporting underserved communities. Additionally, the number of Philadelphia School District education centers engaged in the program doubled."

"Educational programming for students in the Greater Philadelphia region remains one of our priority areas as a leading cultural institution. Despite the immense challenges we endured over the last 16 months, we were determined to ensure opportunities for students interested in the performing arts were not heavily impacted," said Susan Quinn, Senior Director of Education & Community Engagement on the Kimmel Cultural Campus. "The ShowStoppers summer camp performance at the end of this month will serve as a dynamic way to conclude this year and welcome a live audience back to our Campus ahead of our official reopening in the fall."

The Kimmel Cultural Campus' musical theater ShowStoppers program not only offers teens the opportunity to work with professionals to maximize their skills in theater, voice, and dance, it has also created impactful success in the arts for its students and alum. This year, ShowStoppers alumna and current ShowStoppers camp counselor, Katie Smith, was selected as a semifinalist for a Jimmy Award, The National High School Musical Theatre Awards presented by The Broadway League Foundation, which are presented for outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance.