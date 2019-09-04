Kimmel Center Announces Free Programming For 2019/20 Season

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus is excited to announce the lineup of FREE events for the 2019/20 season. FREE, monthly offerings include Grow Up Great, La NOCHE, and Sittin' In: Live Sessions, while annual favorites such as Songs You Left Behind, CraftNOW Create, and Outside the Wire return, alongside holiday favorites like Tuba Christmas, Silent Night Sing-in, Three Kings Day, and New Year's Day. Designed to reflect the broad and diverse interests of Philadelphia audiences, programming ranges from jazz to Latin music, Broadway showtunes to organ demonstrations, community chat-backs to seasonal happenings.

"We are thrilled to announce FREE programming for the 2019/20 season, continuing our mission to engage the region's diverse communities with art through performance and education," said Ed Cambron, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "We are proud of the cornucopia of events this year, as we continue monthly favorites like La NOCHE, Grow Up Great, and Sittin' In: Live Sessions, our monthly, family-friendly happenings for Latin music, musical theater, and jazz lovers, respectively."

For additional & the most up-to-date information on these FREE events or any Kimmel Center Cultural Campus event, please visit www.kimmelcenter.org. Additional programming will be added throughout the season, including dates for the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' annual Jazz & Theater Residencies. Please see below for a current list of FREE events:

LA NOCHE

Location varies - Commonwealth Plaza or SEI Innovation Studio

One Monday per month. 8:00 - 9:00 PM, The La NOCHE House Band. 9:00 PM, Headline Band.

September 30 - Commonwealth Plaza

October 21- Commonwealth Plaza

November 25 - SEI Innovation Studio

December 16 - SEI Innovation Studio

January 6 - Commonwealth Plaza

February 3 - SEI Innovation Studio

March 2 - SEI Innovation Studio

April 6 - SEI Innovation Studio

May 4 - SEI Innovation Studio

June 8 - SEI Innovation Studio

La NOCHE, presented by PNC Arts Alive, mixes the world of music and the Latin culture, providing a fun night out for music and dance lovers alike, with two live bands - one from Philadelphia, the other from a different Latin country each month.

SITTIN' IN: LIVE SESSIONS

Location varies - Commonwealth Plaza or SEI Innovation Studio

One Wednesday per month, 8:00 PM DJ & 9:00 PM Band

September 4 - Commonwealth Plaza

October 9 - SEI Innovation Studio

November 13 - SEI Innovation Studio

December 18 - SEI Innovation Studio

January 15 - Commonwealth Plaza

February 12 - SEI Innovation Studio

March 11- SEI Innovation Studio

April 8 - SEI Innovation Studio

May 6 - SEI Innovation Studio

June 10 - Commonwealth Plaza

With something new each night, Sittin' In: Live Sessions is a free event with a diverse music line up. Between incredible vocalists, and emcees with unique sounds, this monthly event is not one to be missed. This will mark the 8th season for this evening of vibes and flows.

GROW UP GREAT

Commonwealth Plaza

One Saturday per month, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

September 21

October 19

November 9 - during CraftNOW Create

December 7

January 1 - during New Year's Day

February 8

March 14

April 18

May 16

June 20 - during Organ Day

Grow Up Great is a program that introduces young children to the arts. From jazz to musical theater, both children and parents will find Grow Up Great enriching and fulfilling. (Fun for kids from 3 - 5. Great for their parents.) This monthly event is made possible by PNC's Grow Up Great.

ORGAN DEMOS

Verizon Hall

One Saturday per month, 1:00 PM - 1:15 PM, as part of the Kimmel Center Building Tour

July 13

August 10

September 21

October 19

November 9 - during CraftNOW Create

December 7

January 1 - New Year's Day

February 8

March 14

April 18

June 20 - Organ Day

Live from Verizon Hall, The Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ is showcased for people of all ages to experience! This 15-minute-long demonstration shows the power, range and wonder of this king of instruments.

SONGS YOU LEFT BEHIND

SEI Innovation Studio

October 3, 2019, 7:00 PM

Songs You Left Behind is an opportunity for representatives from many Latino nations to share the pride of their homeland in the community. Wherever we're from, we all have songs that remind us of home. This is the music of our childhood, sung by our families and neighbors, on the radio, and in our homes. Listen to the music. Hear their stories. Experience the emotions. Open your heart and celebrate the cultures of Latin America as members of our community share what they've left behind and what they carry with them. This will be the 6th year of this event.

PHILADELPHIA SCHOOL OF CIRCUS ARTS YOUTH TROUPE

Commonwealth Plaza

October 19, 2019 & February 8, 2020, 11:45 AM

Join us for this free performance from the Youth Troupe of The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts! The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts has been based in Germantown since 2008. They teach adults and kids recreational classes in circus skills such as tumbling, aerials, tight wire, and unicycling. Of the 500 students per week who come through their doors, some of the most talented young people take part in the Youth Troupe. The Youth Troupe includes acrobats, equilibrists and jugglers ages 10-16.

CRAFTNOW CREATE

Commonwealth Plaza

November 9, 2019, 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Launched in 2015, CraftNOW has a mission of introducing the Philadelphia community to the world of crafting. Now in their 5th year of partnering with the Kimmel Center, CraftNOW steps out and participates in a family-friendly day, showcasing some of the best crafters in the city - with interactive activities for all ages.

OUTSIDE THE WIRE

SEI Innovation Studio

November 10, 2019, 5:00 PM

The Kimmel Center partners with Warrior Writers, to bring you an evening of poetry from veterans regarding returning home after service. This event will open the eyes, hearts and minds of the audience as they witness touching stories from some of our nation's bravest individuals.

TUBA CHRISTMAS

Commonwealth Plaza

December 15, 2019, 12:00 PM & 6:00 PM

Classic Christmas songs touch the hearts of millions. Tuba Christmas takes that sentimental feeling to the next level by showcasing 100+ tuba players performing the world's most beloved holiday tunes.

SILENT NIGHT SING-IN

Commonwealth Plaza

December 16, 2019, 6:00 PM Rehearsal, 7:00 PM Performance

This event is open to all singers, no matter what their experience. All are invited to come in to rehearse and perform a rendition of "Silent Night." This is the perfect opportunity to have fun, make friends and get in the holiday spirit!

NEW YEAR'S DAY

Commonwealth Plaza

January 1, 2020, 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Come out and experience an array of events, activities and performances at the Kimmel Center's annual New Years Day celebration. Patrons will be able to get a fantastic indoor view of the yearly Mummer's parade.

THREE KINGS DAY

Commonwealth Plaza

January 4, 2020, 4:00 PM

The Mexican Consulate and the Mexican Cultural Center welcome all to take part in one of the most celebrated holidays among the Hispanic and Latino communities. The evening will consist of many traditions and activities, fun for everyone. This is the 4th annual Three Kings Day on the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus.

ACTING WITHOUT BOUNDARIES SHOWCASE

Rendell Room

February 8, 2020, 2:00 PM

Acting without Boundaries is an organization that challenges social norms and provides a safe and comfortable environment for people to showcase their acting, regardless of their abilities. This event includes segments from popular Broadway shows as well as a panel in which important ADA issues within the entertainment industry are discussed.

ORGAN DAY

Verizon Hall & Commonwealth Plaza

June 20, 2020, 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

It's Organ Day's 10th anniversary and everyone is invited to join in on the action! Activities, demonstrations and performances make up for a fun and educational day that people of all ages can appreciate. Come see the versatile Fred J. Cooper Memorial Organ, the Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' King of Instruments, with dance, silent film, soloists, choirs, and more.





