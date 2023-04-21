Kelly Conrad Named Education Coordinator At Crossroads Comedy Theater

The Crossroads Comedy Theater staff is growing! They have welcomed Kelly Conrad as their new Education Coordinator. Kelly will be performing a wide variety of tasks all to ensure the smooth operation of the company's education program as well as work closely with Mike Marbach to schedule, develop, and improve courses offered.
Kelly will also work with Channing Billups and Lisa Lawrence on class performances as well as other student performance opportunities included in regular programming. Kelly brings an array of talents to this role and a history of performance in theater, improv, sketch comedy, and storytelling across the Philly area and beyond.
Kelly Conrad (she/her) is a Philadelphia based actor, comedian, and teaching artist. Kelly currently performs with Crossroads comedy theater's Not Yet Rated: An Improvised Movie and is on the podcasts Evesdropping and The Beacons Are Lit. Kelly can also be seen performing with NYTEShift - an all POC comedy troupe. Kelly has performed with sketch team The Decoy and improv house team Hooch at Philly Improv Theater, as well as Theater Unspeakable's American Revolution, Anti Gravity Performance Project's Deary Diary LOL, and most recently in WHYY's Albie's Elevator.
Penn Live Arts (PLA) has announced its 2023-24 season, curated by Executive and Artistic Director Christopher A. Gruits. Following its highly successful 50th anniversary celebration, PLA steps forward into its next 50 years, presenting the world's best artists and multidisciplinary performing arts for audiences at the University of Pennsylvania and across the greater Philadelphia region.
The Curtis Opera Theatre's 2022–23 season concludes May 4 through May 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Perlman Theater in the Kimmel Center with George Frideric Handel's riveting tale of obsession, desire, and royal intrigue, Ariodante.
Community members are invited to join The Barley Sheaf Players' production of The Niceties, written by Eleanor Burgess and directed by Cindy Schneider.
The Wilma Theater has announced its 2023-24 season, kicking off in November with Fat Ham. Learn more about the full season here!
Fit Fest, a Full Day Celebration of Arts and Fitness, Returns to Shackamaxon/Penn Treaty Park
April 25, 2023
Cannonball producer Almanac Dance Circus Theatre has its roots in creating work in public spaces. This Spring the company will invite the public to join them with a free, immersive, multidisciplinary outdoor arts and fitness festival for all ages and abilities.
Philadelphia Young Playwrights and World Café Live Present A Reading Of Original Student Work
April 20, 2023
Presented in collaboration with World Cafe Live, Philadelphia Young Playwrights is excited to bring the next installment of our Play Development Series! On Saturday, April 22nd, join PYP for a one-time only reading of brand-new student written plays and monologues, directed by local professional theater artists.