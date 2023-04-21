Kelly Conrad Named Education Coordinator At Crossroads Comedy Theater

The Crossroads Comedy Theater staff is growing! They have welcomed Kelly Conrad as their new Education Coordinator. Kelly will be performing a wide variety of tasks all to ensure the smooth operation of the company's education program as well as work closely with Mike Marbach to schedule, develop, and improve courses offered.

Kelly will also work with Channing Billups and Lisa Lawrence on class performances as well as other student performance opportunities included in regular programming. Kelly brings an array of talents to this role and a history of performance in theater, improv, sketch comedy, and storytelling across the Philly area and beyond.

Kelly Conrad (she/her) is a Philadelphia based actor, comedian, and teaching artist. Kelly currently performs with Crossroads comedy theater's Not Yet Rated: An Improvised Movie and is on the podcasts Evesdropping and The Beacons Are Lit. Kelly can also be seen performing with NYTEShift - an all POC comedy troupe. Kelly has performed with sketch team The Decoy and improv house team Hooch at Philly Improv Theater, as well as Theater Unspeakable's American Revolution, Anti Gravity Performance Project's Deary Diary LOL, and most recently in WHYY's Albie's Elevator.