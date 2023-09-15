Kate Prince's MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE to Embark on North American Tour in 2024

Sadler’s Wells' production of Message In A Bottle, the acclaimed dance theatre show by Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince, set to the music of 17-time Grammy Award-winning icon Sting, will embark on a major 10-stop North American tour in 2024.

The production will tour theatres of the United States and Canada starting in February in Los Angeles, then stopping in Denver, Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, Boston, Charlotte, Washington DC, New York City and finishing in May in Philadelphia.

The stage show is currently on a UK and international tour, next performing at Sadler’s Wells’ West End venue The Peacock Theatre in London for two weeks in October. The show then stops in Sydney, Australia before a tour of The Netherlands.

Message In A Bottle is an imagined story about one displaced family, and a universal story of survival, hope and love. A village alive with joyous celebrations is suddenly under siege. Determined and daring, three parted siblings step out on their own extraordinary adventures.



Songs including “Every Breath You Take”, “Roxanne”, “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” and “Fields of Gold” feature in new arrangements by Alex Lacamoire, recorded by Sting and guest artists including Olivier Award-winner Beverley Knight. The show features the astonishing talents of dance storytelling powerhouse, ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company. Message In A Bottle is produced by Sadler’s Wells and Universal Music UK co-produced with Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry, Salford.



Suzanne Walker, Sadler’s Wells Executive Producer said, “We’re thrilled to be bringing Message In A Bottle to North American theatres for the first time. The universal themes of the show resonate around the world, and we are excited for new audiences in the United States and Canada to experience the incredible dance by Kate Prince set to Sting’s iconic music in this production.”





Message In A Bottle Tour Dates 2023

4 – 14 Oct 2023 Peacock Theatre, London, UK

25 – 29 Oct 2023 Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia

8 – 12 Nov 2023 De La Mar Theatre, Amsterdam, Netherlands

15 – 19 Nov 2023 Oude Luxor, Rotterdam, Netherlands

22 – 26 Nov 2023 Parkstad Limburg Theatre, Heerlen, Netherlands

29 Nov – 3 Dec 2023 Chasse Theatre, Breda, Netherlands

6 – 10 Dec 2023 Martiniplaza Groningen, Netherlands

25 – 27 Jan 2024 Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg

6 – 11 Feb 2024 Hollywood Pantages Theatre, Los Angeles, USA

13 – 25 Feb 2024 Buell Theatre, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Denver, USA

28 Feb – 3 Mar 2024 Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago, USA

12 – 16 Mar 2024 Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts, Montreal, Canada

20 – 23 Mar 2024 Meridian Hall, Toronto, Canada

26 – 30 Mar 2024 Emerson Colonial Theatre, Boston, USA

2 – 7 Apr 2024 Knight Theater, Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, Charlotte, USA

9 – 21 Apr 2024 Opera House, The Kennedy Center, Washington DC, USA

30 Apr – 12 May 2024 New York City Center, New York, USA

14 – 19 May 2024 Miller Theater, Kimmel Cultural Campus, Philadelphia, USA

Message In A Bottle Creative Team

Director and Choreographer Kate Prince

Music and Lyrics Sting

Music Supervisor and New Arrangements Alex Lacamoire

Music Producer and Arranger Martin Terefe

Set Designer Ben Stones

Video Designer Andrzej Goulding

Costume Designer Anna Fleischle

Lighting Designer Natasha Chivers

Sound Designer David McEwan

Music Co-Producer and Mixer Oskar Winberg

Dramaturg Lolita Chakrabarti

Associate Choreographer Lukas McFarlane

Music Associate and Additional Arrangements DJ Walde

Resident Director/Choreographer Robia Milliner Brown

Assistant Choreographers Tommy Franzen and Lizzie Gough

About Kate Prince MBE

Director and Choreographer

Kate Prince is a director, writer and choreographer. She is also the Artistic Director of ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company which she founded in 2002. Kate is an Associate Artist at both The Old Vic and Sadler’s Wells, where ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company is also a Resident Company.

In 2005 Sadler’s Wells commissioned the company’s first full-length work, Into the Hoods, conceived and directed by Kate. The show’s premiere in 2006 met with widespread critical acclaim and Into the Hoods went on to become the first hip hop dance show to transfer to the West End in 2008, after two critically successful runs at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Kate’s further work with ZooNation includes the Olivier-nominated Some Like It Hip Hop (The Peacock, 2011- 13, 2019 and two UK tours), Groove on Down the Road (Southbank Centre, 2013-14), ZooNation: Unplugged (Sadler’s Wells, 2013), The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party (Royal Opera House, Linbury Studio, 2014 and Roundhouse, 2016), Into the Hoods: Remixed (The Peacock, 2015-16 and UK tour), and SYLVIA (The Old Vic, 2018). The company created special performances for Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday celebrations and for the Laurence Olivier Awards in 2011, creating new choreography for West Side Story with the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

For TV, Kate’s credits include work for Strictly Come Dancing, So You Think You Can Dance, The Royal Variety Show, Top of the Pops, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Take Away, CD:UK, Blue Peter, Strictly Dance Fever, Sport Relief, The Album Chart Show, Discomania and PopWorld.

Her film work includes choreography for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, StreetDance 3D and The Holloway Laundrette, which she wrote & directed for BAFTA/Channel 4.

Other theatre work includes Everybody’s Talking About Jamie for Jonathan Butterell (Sheffield Crucible & West End, nominated for Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer), Enda Walsh’s Ballyturk(National Theatre), Stephen Mear’s Shoes (Sadler’s Wells and The Peacock), I Can’t Sing: The X-Factor Musical (London Palladium) and A Mad World My Masters (Royal Shakespeare Company), both for Sean Foley.

With ZooNation she has also created choreography for sporting events, including the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Handover Ceremonies (2008), the Opening Ceremony of the Tour de France (2007) and the IOC opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympics at the Royal Opera House.

In 2018, ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company became an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation and a registered charity, in recognition of its mission to inspire the next generation of theatregoers and theatremakers.

In 2020, Kate was the subject of the BBC Imagine Documentary series presented by Alan Yentob entitled Kate Prince: Every Move She Makes.

Kate has been nominated for five Olivier Awards, a South Bank Sky Arts Award, a WhatsOnStage Award and two Critics’ Circle National Dance Awards. Kate has an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Winchester and in 2019 Kate received an MBE for services to dance.

Most recently Kate co-wrote, directed and choreographed SYLVIA at the Old Vic, for which she was nominated for the Gillian Lynne Olivier Award for best theatre choreographer.



Kate's proudest achievement is being Leo's wife and Ella's mum.

About Sting

Music and Lyrics

Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist Sting was born in Newcastle, England before moving to London in 1977 to form The Police with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums, earned six GRAMMY Awards® and two Brits, and was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

One of the world’s most distinctive solo artists, Sting has received an additional 11 GRAMMY Awards®, two Brits, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a TONY nomination and has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist. He is a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has received the Kennedy Center Honors, as well as honorary Doctorate of Music degrees from Northumbria University (1992), Berklee College of Music (1994), University of Newcastle upon Tyne (2006) and Brown University (2018).

Sting, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, has appeared in more than 15 films, a variety of TV shows and authored two books, including The New York Times best-selling memoir, Broken Music. In 1989 he starred in The Threepenny Opera on Broadway. His most recent theatre project is the Tony®-nominated musical The Last Ship, inspired by his memories of the shipbuilding community of Wallsend in the northeast of England where he was born and raised.

In 2019, an album entitled My Songs, featuring contemporary interpretations of his most celebrated hits, was released, and followed by a world tour and acclaimed Las Vegas residency of the same name. Sting’s latest album, The Bridge, showcases his prolific and diverse songwriting prowess, representing various stages and styles from throughout his unrivaled career. Most recently, Sting produced Shaggy’s album, Com Fly Wid Mi which finds the reggae icon performing the Sinatra songbook in a reggae style and earned a Grammy Award nomination for it.

Earlier this year, Sting became a Fellow of the Ivors Academy – the highest honor reserved for those who have reshaped and redefined the art and craft of music creation, while his hit song, “Every Breath You Take” was added to Spotify’s ‘Billions Club,’ having amassed over 1 billion streams on the platform with the correlating music video surpassing 1 billion streams on YouTube. His critically acclaimed My Songs world tour is currently underway and finds the 17-time Grammy Award winning artist performing his most beloved songs with an electric rock ensemble. Full tour itinerary can be found here.

Sting’s support for human rights organizations such as Amnesty International, and Live Aid mirrors his art in its universal outreach. Along with wife Trudie Styler, Sting founded the Rainforest Fund in 1989 to protect both the world’s rainforests and the indigenous people living there. Together they have held 19 benefit concerts to raise funds and awareness for our planet’s endangered resources. Since its inception, the Rainforest Fund has expanded to a network of interconnected organizations working in more than 20 countries over three continents.

For the latest news, official fan club access and more, please visit: www.sting.com

About Sadler’s Wells

Sadler's Wells is a world-leading dance organisation. We strive to make and share dance that inspires us all. Our acclaimed year-round programme spans dance of every kind, from contemporary to flamenco, Bollywood to ballet, salsa to street dance and tango to tap.

We commission, produce and present more dance than any other organisation in the world. Since 2005, we have helped to bring more than 200 new dance works to the stage, embracing both the popular and the unknown. Our acclaimed productions tour the world. Since 2005 we’ve produced 64 new full-length works and performed to audiences of more than two million, touring to 51 countries.

Each year, over half a million people visit our three London theatres - Sadler’s Wells Theatre, Lilian Baylis Studio and Peacock Theatre. Millions more attend our touring productions nationally and internationally or explore our digital platforms, including Sadler’s Wells Digital Stage. In 2024 we’re opening a fourth London venue in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Sadler’s Wells East will house a 550-seat mid-scale theatre, as well as facilities for the Choreographic School and Hip Hop Theatre Academy.

Supporting artists is at the heart of our work. We have associate artists and companies, which nurture some of the most exciting talent working in dance today. We host the National Youth Dance Company, which draws together some of the brightest young dancers from across the country. Sadler’s Wells Breakin' Convention runs professional development programmes to champion and develop the world’s best hip hop artists, as well as producing, programming and touring groundbreaking hip hop performances.

Around 30,000 people take part in our learning and engagement programmes every year. We support schools local to our theatres in Islington and Stratford, designing experiences for children and young people to watch, explore and critically engage with the arts. We also run Company of Elders, a resident performance company of dancers aged over 60 who rehearse with renowned artists to make new work for public performances locally, nationally and internationally.

Sadler’s Wells is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation.

For more information visit: www.sadlerswells.com