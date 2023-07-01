John Lloyd Young, Country Singers, and DAILY SHOW Writers to Play Bucks County Playhouse This Summer

Tony and Grammy winner, John Lloyd Young, four Emmy-nominated writers from “The Daily Show” and hit country songwriters will take to the stage of the iconic Bucks County Playhouse in July and August when the theatre presents these visiting artists. Tickets are on sale now by contacting the box office at 215.862.2121 or at Click Here.

Bucks County Playhouse's Visiting Artist Series represents one of the few times on the calendar when outside producers take the stage to showcase their work. Renowned and unique performers from across the country — and around the globe — join local favorites for a lineup of crowd-pleasing fare that run through the end of the year.



“John Lloyd Young” - July 18 at 7:30pm

With a voice for the ages, Jersey Boys' original Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young interprets the most thrilling songs of the 50s, 60s and beyond. With golden-era classics such as “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Unchained Melody,” Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me,” “Ooh Baby Baby,” “Only the Lonely” and more, Young's rich, crystal-clear, emotionally direct renderings will have you falling in love all over again with these iconic favorites. Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young is best known as the original star of Broadway's Jersey Boys as well as the Warner Bros. film adaptation, directed by Clint Eastwood. As a concert artist Young, has thrilled audiences across the country and the world with what The New York Times calls “a disciplined one-in-a-million tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere.” Young's debut album, MY TURN…, featuring his emotional interpretations of the greatest R&B hits of the golden-era, is a five-star-rated Amazon best-seller.

“The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour” - July 21st at 8pm and 22nd at 2pm and 8pm

With millions of Facebook fans, YouTube subscribers, and Instagram followers, The Daily Show continues to be the most engaging social series across all of late-night TV. Now four brilliant, Emmy-nominated writers from The Daily Show: Kat Radley, Matt Koff, Randall Otis, and Joe Opio, are combining their comedic talents to tour the US and Internationally. Whether making fun of their failed dating lives, living life as a cat owner, or talking about important events of the day, The Daily Show Writers find laughs everywhere and bring it all to the stage!

"One Night in Nashville" - August 5 and 2pm and 8pm

An intimate show with hit songwriters singing their original songs that have been recorded by some of your favorite artists and telling the stories behind them. Brice Long has enjoyed a successful music career with number one songwriting hits “Heartache On the Dance Floor” by Jon Pardi, “Nothing On But the Radio” by Gary Allen and Randy Houser's “Like A Cowboy,” a song that also garnered a CMA nomination for Song of the Year.Wyatt McCubbin is a singer-songwriter who has opened for Merle Haggard, George Jones, Charlie Daniels, Hand Williams, Jr. and Dwight Yoakam. McCubbin's songs have been recorded by Brad Paisley, Jon Pardi, Dustin Lynch, Riley Green, Cody Johnson and many others.

Shane Minor was Shania Twain's opening act for a year and half stadium tour. He has penned songs for Luke Bryan, Justin Moore, Chris Young, Trace Adkins and had number one country singles for Diamond Rio, Andy Griggs, Craig Morgan, Clay Walker and Jamey Johnson. Ticket prices vary based on performers and performance times. For information, visit Click Here or call 215.862.2121.

ABOUT BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE

Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of “Company” starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn's “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” were named by Wall Street Journal to its “Best of Theatre” list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of “42nd Street” and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse “one of the best regional theaters on the East coast.” Box office records have been repeatedly broken by Signature Productions of “Steel Magnolias” directed by Marsha Mason, “Mamma Mia!” directed by John Tartaglia and “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” “42nd Street,” and “Guys & Dolls” (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell's “Is There Still Sex in the City?,” which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.