Joe Conklin and City Rhythm Orchestra To Salute Philly Sports Teams and Fans with Music and Comedy Show

Joe Conklin returns with the world-renowned City Rhythm Orchestra for a night of comedy and music on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Parx Casino's Xcite Center. In a salute to the Philadelphia sports teams and their fans, Conklin will take the audience on a nostalgic journey featuring all of his celebrity voice impressions, an eight piece orchestra and a cast of singers including John Conklin, Jim Conklin, Tricia Gozzi, Debra Toscano, Joanne Farrell and surprise guests! This special one-night only performance is timed perfectly to celebrate the best sports fans in the country and the best hometown teams that are out there. The show is directed by Vince Valentine, hosted by SportsRadio 94WIP Joe DeCamara and presented by Baldini Communications. Doors will open at 7:00pm with showtime at 8:00pm. Tickets are on sale now for $45-65 at Click Here. Parx Casino is located at 2999 Street Road, in Bensalem, PA. Complimentary self parking is available on site.

Joe Conklin and The City Rhythm Orchestra will present their love letter to all the Philadelphia sports fans out there - including all the Phillies fans heading back to the ballpark. This variety show blends together music and comedy that anyone who grew up in the greater metro region would love. It is about family, loyalty and everything Philly - including all the jingles from growing up - including Shaffer Beer, Smitz and Balentine's Beer.

There will be all the sounds and all the nostalgia surrounding Philadelphia sports - including old songs from the ballpark. Music will be inspired by The Stylistics, Delfonics and the O'Jays. It is a night of laughter, music and nostalgia in a heartfelt tribute you can't experience anywhere else.

"The show brings together the finest musicians, singers and entertainers in the business," said Conklin. "The fact that they are all named Conklin is pretty coincidental."

Special guests joining Conklin will include Joanne Farrell, Jim Conklin and John Conklin and Kane Kalas (son of Philadelphia Phillies play-by-play commentator and Baseball Hall of Fame Member Harry Kalas).

Joining Conklin and special guests are the renowned City Rhythm Orchestra who will bring all the feels, all the vibes and all the sounds to life on the world-class Xcite Center Stage. Led by Pete Spina and Nick Vallerio, their extraordinary performances at weddings, corporate events, nightclubs and tribute shows, are always tremendously entertaining.



Pete Spina and Nick Vallerio are very proud of the ensemble that City Rhythm has become. They've worked together in the music business for 35 years and pushed the limits of the band far beyond what most groups aspire to. As sax players, the horn section is always vital, but beyond that is a range of music that's hard to define. On a recent weekend the band played a bar gig, an elegant wedding and a show with its large jazz orchestra - all equally successful.



For audiences unfamiliar, the depth of City Rhythm's play list is truly astounding, and the musicians sound quite at home in all genres of music. The band is well known for doing fabulous shows at music festivals, concert halls and nightclubs, demonstrating the mass appeal of their sound. They often create presentations focused on specific styles or artists. Tribute shows include salutes to big bands like Basie and Ellington, vocalists like Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra, blues legends like Ray Charles, and more. The "Music to Spy By" concert (with movie and TV themes) and "Holiday Style" show (with Christmas favorites), are two very popular performances.

Don't miss this unique show that aims to capture the emotional rollercoaster of being a Philly sports fan from gut-wrenching heartache to mind-blowing excitement - in what aims to be the best tribute show for all the Phillies, Eagles, Flyers and Sixer fans out there!

Tickets are on sale now for $45 to $65 on the Parx Casino website. This show is presented by Baldini Communications. For info about this and other shows at the Xcite Center, visit https://parxcasino.com/bensalem/

A portion of proceeds from this show will be donated to The Ben to the Shore Bike Tour, a charity bike ride that raises money to provide necessary financial relief for the families of fallen or critically injured first responders and cultivate positive relationships and interactions between police officers and the children in the communities they serve.

ABOUT JOE CONKLIN

Joe Conklin has been a constant in Philadelphia radio for more than 30 years. He's known for his spot-on impressions of Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, Allen Iverson, and Charles Barkley, among others. Conklin is also one of the most sought after corporate banquet speakers in the area. His stand-up routine is legendary, as he's skewered some of the country's top politicians, pro athletes, sports executives, and film stars, sometimes to their faces. And each time he is fearless, uncanny, and hilarious.



Conklin is a twelve-time AIR award winner for Excellence in Broadcasting and his work has been recognized by the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards. He's worked with some of the nation's most recognized performers including Kevin Hart, Tim Allen, and Ray Romano. His TV credits include: NFL Films Presents, NBC Sports, Entertainment Tonight, NBA on TNT, ESPN: Baseball Tonight, Good Day Philadelphia, The Q Show, Comcast Sportsnet, Finder's Keepers, America's Funniest People.