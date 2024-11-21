Jewish Composers Highlighted in Upcoming No Name Pops Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An evening of Broadway music highlighting the timeless works of Jewish composers who have shaped much of Broadway’s history will be presented by Congregation Rodeph Shalom in Center City Philadelphia on Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. From the classic melodies of Porgy and Bess and West Side Story to the modern magic of Into the Woods and Wicked, the evening will explore themes of racism, discrimination, and assimilation, which continue to resonate today.

The performance features members of The No Name Pops (former Philly Pops musicians) and the dynamic vocal talents of Isabel Robin (recently on the Broadway national tour of Fiddler on the Roof) and Ben Dibble (seen at the Walnut Street Theatre in Cinderella and Rocky). The

eight-piece Chamber Ensemble includes two orchestra members, Jonathan Fink and Marjorie Goldberg, who are Rodeph Shalom members. Fink and Goldberg were two of the originators of The No Name Pops, longtime members of The Philly Pops.

Set in the beautiful sanctuary of Congregation Rodeph Shalom, located at 615 N. Broad Street (entrance at 1339 Green St.) in Center City Philadelphia, this is a fundraising event to benefit the synagogue. Cost for the performance is $50 a ticket. To attend the reception with the performers following the concert, the cost is $180. Please visit www.rodephshalom.org for tickets and more information or contact Michael Saks at msaks@rodephshalom.org.

