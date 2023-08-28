JOHANN JOHANN; OR, THEE WURST DINNER PARTIE Comes to Eat Purple Theatre Company

Performances run September 5th, 9th and 10th.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Independent artist collective and original performance company Eat Purple Theatre Company will present the original work johann johann; or, thee wurst dinner partie. Running for a limited engagement from September 5th, 9th and 10th, at Fidget Space (1714 N Mascher St), johann johann, a foul-mouthed, drag’d up immersive re-imagining of a renaissance-era sex comedy, is being produced through the 2023 Philadelphia Fringe Festival and the 2023 Cannonball Festival. 

“johann johann gives both the performer and audience a chance to do away with their inhibitions. Ever wished we still lived in a world where you could throw a tomato at a misogynist? Well this time, no one’s stopping you,” Director Zaina Yasmin Dana says about the show.

The setup is simple: Tib is hosting a dinner party. Johann, her husband, hates her dinner parties and is deathly afraid of being cuckolded. Tib wants to invite the neighborhood Priest, her not-so-secret lover who is also named Johann. Unfortunately for Johann, her husband, he might be too stupid to find out what's really going on... 

As Tib’s dinner guests, we take you right into the living room of this couple’s exploding marriage. There will be drag! There will be food fights! There will be tangents on the nature of feminism, catholicism, and Kant! And who knows? You might even get to throw a tomato yourself!

Spilling out over the course of half an hour, johann johann will be performed in a split bill with comedian Tom Achilles’ show Guillotine, a “half hour of tightly written dadaist performance art and stream of consciousness wordplay.” 



