Interact Theatre Company Is Hosting The Second Ever THE 24 HOUR PLAYS In Philadelphia

Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated 600 new free-to-view theater pieces featuring over 1000 artists.

By: Nov. 30, 2023





On December 4th, the Dramatists Guild and InterAct Theatre Company are partnering with The 24 Hour Plays for this year's production of The 24 Hour Plays: Philadelphia, featuring artists from across our city's vibrant performing arts community.

In collaboration with the producers of The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway, this event will shine a spotlight on Philly's thriving theatre scene for a one-night-only event of six world-premiere short plays, directed and performed by the best of our city's actors and directors.



Philadelphians can now buy tickets to see 24 HOUR PLAYS. The performance will occur at InterAct Theatre Company on Dec 4. 2023 at 8pm and will feature artists from across Philadelphia's vibrant performing arts community. In collaboration with the producers of The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway, this event will shine a spotlight on Philly's thriving theatre scene for a one-night-only event of six world-premiere short plays, directed and performed by the best of our city's actors and directors. 

In its first ever season of ALL women playwrights, InterAct will explore how larger world issues find their way into the most private and intimate moments of our lives.




