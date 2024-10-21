Inis Nua To Present American Premiere Of DRIP At Fergie's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inis Nua Theatre Company is preparing for the American premiere of Tom Wells and Matthew Robins' new musical, DRIP, playing a limited engagement at Fergie's Pub ( 1214 Sansom St, Philadelphia). The production, part of Inis Nua's "Pop-Up Play in a Pub" series, runs November 6-24, 2024. Tickets, which include the show, a pie, and a drink voucher, are on sale at inisnuatheatre.org.

"DRIP is a wry, enchanting little musical with a giant heart," said Artistic Director Kathryn "KC" MacMillan. "Tom Wells and Matthew Robins have created a show that celebrates friendship and examines how to be brave, overcome fears, and find comfort in yourself. We can't wait to present the American premiere of DRIP in the intimate setting of Fergie's Pub."

How many people do you need for a synchronized swim team-is two enough? Liam is about to find out. Their best mate Caz needs to get a team together to win the annual Project Prize at school. She tries every year. She always loses. But Liam's an optimist and determined to help. There's just one problem. Liam can't swim.

DRIP features Max Gallagher (she/they) as Liam. Gallagher is an actor and a passionate composer who most recently appeared onstage at People's Light; in the next year she plans to release an album of original music. The show is directed by Kyle Metzger (he/him), a Barrymore Award nominee for his productions of The Little Prince the Musical at Quintessence Theatre Group and Fun Home at New Light Theatre.

The show is part of Inis Nua's "Pop-Up Play in a Pub" series. Each ticket holder will receive admission to the performance, a drink voucher, and their choice of pie from Stargazy to enjoy during the evening.

Tickets and more information at inisnuatheatre.org.

