InLiquid Celebrating 25 Years of Helping Artists in Philadelphia

InLiquid is kicking off its 25th anniversary in March with its annual Benefit Auction, a series of events geared towards all types of art lovers and supporters of Philadelphia’s creative economy.

The InLiquid Benefit Auction celebrates contemporary art, design, and craft with a silent auction and fundraiser, spanning two-weeks with multiple parties and events to view select works up close in person. Proceeds from artwork sales are split 50/50 between the artists and InLiquid, allowing attendees to directly support both InLiquid’s mission and the Philadelphia-area artists it serves.

“When I launched InLiquid in 1999, my idea was to create a collaborative organization that could help connect artists with other artists, galleries, and collectors. We created a centralized place for visual art content, art writing, and events,” explained Rachel Zimmerman, Executive Director & Founder of InLiquid. “Our goal is to also nurture the public’s appreciation of all forms of visual art while working to make art more accessible to all.”

Over the past two and a half decades, InLiquid has helped thousands of Philadelphia-based artists, from emerging to established, by creating diverse opportunities for them to be shown, seen, and recognized. Currently, InLiquid presents over 40 free public art exhibitions annually and makes vital career services accessible to artists, nurturing the careers of over 300 artists each year.

Zimmerman said this year’s benefit is a multi-week event with opportunities for all — from well-seasoned art buyers to young professionals -- to buy art at different price points, celebrate the landmark anniversary, and to come together to support Philadelphia’s one-of-a-kind community of creatives.

VIP Collector’s Night at the Benefit

Saturday, March 9 • 6-9:30 pm

Attendees enjoy light fare and music provided by DJs The Jeremys (Jeremy Grites and Jeremy Burger) while gaining an exclusive first look at the art for sale and have the chance to purchase their favorite work before it goes up for auction! All artwork will be sold at fair market value.

Second Thursday Reception: Dolls, Idols, and Ideals

Thursday, March 14 • 6-9 pm

Join InLiquid for a Second Thursday reception at Crane Arts to celebrate Dolls, Idols, and Ideals. This exhibition features Kimberly Camp and Emilio Maldonado, two celebrated Black artists investigating their identity, label, lineage, and how they create their own power while stranded in a “new world.”

The Benefit Design Showcase

Saturday, March 16 • Noon-3:30 pm

InLiquid is joined by local independent designers Iris Barbee Bonner-Pendergrass of THESEPINKLIPS, NINObrand, Patrick Michael Accessories, and Prajjé Oscar for a vendor market, highlighting the artistry and creativity of our area’s fashion designers. This free event combines the innovation of our region’s independent designers with a wide selection of fine contemporary art by InLiquid’s artist community in the same space! Guests will also enjoy a bevy of sweet treats to sip and snack on while they peruse the best of our area's creative entrepreneurs.

Sip and Sample at the Benefit

Wednesday, March 20 • 6-9 pm

Guests will sip and sample at an exclusive tasting event, featuring Herman Mihalich of Dad's Hat Rye Whiskey. While tasting and learning about the history of the award-winning whiskeys, guests can also peruse and enjoy the salon-style exhibition of auction works providing the backdrop for the evening.

Sushi Sip and Snack

Thursday, March 21 • 6-9 pm

Presented in collaboration with Philadelphia hospitality specialist Roland Bui of Com.unity, guests will enjoy a unique interactive experience featuring Chef Kevin Yanaga, the well-traveled “sushi whisperer” (Pod, Izakaya by Yanaga, Morimoto, Zama) creating handrolls for guests to wet their appetites in anticipation of his forthcoming Northern Liberties restaurant, Yanaga Kappo Izakaya.

The Auction Finale

Saturday, March 23 • 6-10 pm

The final night of the Benefit Auction — guests will enjoy light fare and put in their final bids for their favorite works - feel the excitement grow as the auction clock winds down and the bids get competitive! Meet the artists, enjoy the artwork, and support your local arts community!

“Educating the public and artists about art and the value it provides is instrumental in what we do as a non-profit,” noted Zimmerman. “We hope to grow even more in the next 25+ years to continue successfully serving our incredible community of artists.”

