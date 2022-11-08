INFLUENCED: THE HIP HOP MUSICAL To Be Presented At One Accord International

Local hip-hop gospel artist, Yung Titan is thrilled to present the thought-provoking, yet entertaining stage play Influenced on November 18th and 19th.

Both performances start at 6:00 pm with affordable general admission of only $20, or VIP for $35. The performances are being held at One Accord International, located at 4741 Winchester Road, 38118, where Pastor Terrell Monger serves as leader.

Influenced was written by Latrell Freeman (aka Yung Titan), and his sister who both desired to reach the youth through performing arts, but speak to them in a way that they would accept and understand. Through the play, we delve into the lives of five high school seniors who are all dealing with pivotal moments in their life where they have to actually think about and choose what or who they will allow to influence them. We tackle depression, suicide, mental health, gun and gang violence, and more, all the while using the music of hip-hop to carry us along through their journey.

"This is not a traditional stageplay," Titan extends. "But our youth are not going through what some may consider traditional upbringings. They are constantly faced with so much, I imagine that it would be hard to define what is just entertainment versus what things, persons, places, and actions that are real life influences on how we live. More importantly, the journey of the students can be a mirror for us at any age. We definitely decided to do something more realistic than what we are used to seeing on stage. Our goal is to reach our young people!"

The production includes a cast of local talent including; Erin Cathy, a screen veteran with over twenty films available via outlets such as Tubi and Amazon Prime, and Cortez Maxwell whose IMDB page credits over sixteen various acting roles both for television and film.

Latrell Freeman (aka Yung Titan) and his wife Lindsey Freeman are parents of four, and have over two decades of experience in youth ministry locally. Most recently Lindsey has authorized "Marriage Workz" a premarital resource that is available on Amazon. Through the ministry of music, Yung Titan has partnered with Project Pat, Mr. Del, Fro, and more. His current single "Already Won" has over 50,000 streams on Spotify.