Hedgerow Theatre Announces Fall Productions For Return To Indoor Performances

Hedgerow Theatre Company will return to indoor performances this fall with two full-scale productions, welcoming audiences back to the theatre for their 99th season. Under the leadership of new Executive Artistic Director, Marcie Bramucci (since July 2021), the resident repertory theatre in Rose Valley follows up a summer of outdoor performances with Conor McPherson's The Weir and a community-focused adaptation of Charles Dickens' holiday favorite A Christmas Carol.

Both fall offerings explore the power of storytelling, the vital nature of human connection, and the importance of gathering together in both struggles and times of celebration. "Hedgerow's story has always been one of artistry and resiliency," shares Bramucci. "I am thrilled to be planning a season this year for our community that lets our theatre shine once again after the formidable times we've all endured recently. Taking leadership in this era has immense challenges and opportunities, and I feel incredibly buoyed by the Hedgerow company and the talented teams we have assembled already for our upcoming offerings."

Running October 6th-31st, The Weir takes place in a small bar in rural Ireland, where a few locals gather to share stories, drinks, and banter. On this night, a newcomer from Dublin joins them, and the tales and connections get deeper and darker in this intimate, jovial, haunting play from Conor McPherson, "the finest playwright of his generation" (The New York Times). This powerful Laurence Olivier Award-winning play examines what it means to regather as a community and share in laughter, grief, and loss.

Media-based director and artist Claire Moyer joins Hedgerow to direct The Weir, following her years as Associate Artistic Director for Inis Nua Theatre and receiving four Barrymore Award nominations for her direction specializing in plays from UK and Ireland. "The beauty of The Weir is it's delicate intimacy," says Moyer. "It is a story about individuals connecting in the most deeply human way; by gathering around a warm hearth on a chilly night and telling stories."

Boasting an all-female identifying creative team, Hedgerow's production of The Weir will feature scenic design by Stefanie Hansen, costume design by Luidi Ariel Wang, sound & lighting design by Shannon Zura, technical direction by Alondra Santos-Castillo, and will be stage managed by Kate Sparacio. The production marks the Hedgerow debut of renown Philadelphia actors: Tyler Elliott, Stephen Patrick Smith, Pete Pryor, Nik Menotiades as well as the return of Marcie Bramucci (The Three Sisters) to the Hedgerow stage.

Running November 23rd - December 24th, A Christmas Carol returns to Delaware County with Nagle Jackson's adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless tale exploring what Christmas can mean to each of us differently, and how it can inspire and speak to us throughout the years. When spirits take sullen and solitary Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey through time, he is faced with the ultimate reflection of his life and choices. In this little ghost of a story, Hedgerow continues a beloved regional tradition and recognizes the connection that is all around us.

A holiday classic, A Christmas Carol features returning artist Brian McCann as Ebeneezer Scrooge, and will be directed by Penelope Reed, former longtime Executive Artistic Director of Hedgerow Theatre and recent recipient of the Barrymore Lifetime Achievement Award. "I am so honored to join the creative team to direct Hedgerow's 28-year seasonal centerpiece, A Christmas Carol, with Nagle Jackson's faithful adaptation of Dickens' urgent message of hope and healing," says Reed. "If Scrooge can, 'try to keep Christmas in my heart all year long,' then so can we all. With Hedgerow's 100th year on the horizon, no other piece of literature is so perfect an inspiration for humanity to find its light in darkness."

The production will also feature scenic design by Zoran Kovcic, sound design by Sammy Hurley, lighting design by Justin Baker, costume design by Elizabeth Hanson, props design by Grey Kelsey, and will be stage managed by Kate Sparacio. The cast includes resident company members Adam Altman, Thane Madsen, Michael McInerney and Susan Wefel, who are joined by A Christmas Carol veterans Stacy Skinner and Zoran Kovcic.

Accessibility options will be available for both productions including Audio-description for patrons who are blind or experience low vision and Relaxed Performances, sensory-friendly shows which create a judgment-free and inclusive environment for patrons with a range of sensory and communication differences, including individuals on the autism spectrum and people of all abilities who would benefit from a relaxed theatre-going environment. Pre-performance sensory tours will be given at 1:15 pm on the afternoon of audio-described and relaxed performances.

The Weir

Written by: Conor McPherson

Directed by: Claire Moyer

Performed by:

Tyler Elliott, Stephen Patrick Smith*, Pete Pryor*, Nik Menotiades* and Marcie Bramucci

*notes actors appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Stage managed by: Kate Sparacio

Scenic design by: Stefanie Hansen

Lighting and sound design by: Shannon Zura

Costume design by: Liudi Ariel Wang

A Christmas Carol

Adapted by Nagel Jackson

Directed by: Penelope Reed

Stage managed by: Kate Sparacio

Scenic design by: Zoran Kovcic

Lighting design by: Justin Baker

Sound design by: Sammy Hurley

Props design by: Grey Kelsey

Performed by:

Adam Altman, Zoran Kovcic, Thane Madsen, Brian McCann, Michael McInerney, Stacy Skinner, Susan Wefel, and others to be announced.

TICKET INFORMATION

For The Weir and A Christmas Carol, preview performance tickets are $20; beginning opening night, adult tickets are $35, youth tickets (under 18) are $20. For tickets, call the Box Office at 610-565-4211 or visit www.hedgerowtheatre.org. For groups of 10 or more, contact Art Hunter, Group Sales & Outreach Director ahunter@hedgerowtheatre.org or 610-565-4211.

The Weir

Performance dates:

10/6 & 10/7 at 7pm, previews

10/8 at 7pm, opening night with post-performance reception compliments of Sligo Pub Media

10/9 at 7pm, 10/10 at 2pm, 10/14 at 2pm, 10/15 at 7pm, 10/16 at 2pm& 7pm, 10/17 at 2pm*, 10/21 at 7pm, 10/22 at 7pm, 10/23 at 2pm & 7pm, 10/24 at 2pm, 10/28 at 7pm, 10/29 at 7pm, 10/30 at 2pm & 6pm, 10/21 at 2pm

*Audio-described & relaxed-performance on 10/17 at 2pm. Pre-performance sensory-tour begins at 1:15pm.

Throughout the performance run:

Thursday evenings (beginning 10/7): Live music beginning at 6:15pm

Friday evenings (beginning 10/15): Beer Garden open at 6:15pm, compliments of Pinocchio's Beer Garden (10/15 & 10/29), compliments of The Towne House (10/22)

Sunday afternoons (beginning 10/10): Post performance Q&A with the cast

A Christmas Carol

Performance dates

11/23 & 11/24 at 7pm, previews

11/26 at 7pm, opening night, with a post-performance reception

11/27at 2pm, 11/28 at 2pm, 12/2 at 7pm, 12/3 at 7pm, 12/4 at 2pm & 7pm, 12/5 at 2pm, 12/9 at 7pm, 12/10 at 7pm, 12/11 at 2pm & 7pm, 12/12 at 2pm*, 12/16 at 7pm, 12/17 at 7pm, 12/18 at 2pm & 7pm, 12/19 at 2pm, 12/21 at 7pm, 12/22 at 7pm, 12/23 at 7pm, 12/24 at 1pm & 4pm

*Audio-described & relaxed-performance on 12/12 at 2pm. Pre-performance sensory-tour begins at 1:15pm.

For tickets and information visit www.hedgerowtheatre.org or call 610-565-4211.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Patron and artist safety are top priority. In anticipation of our reopening, Hedgerow has installed iWave Air filters by Nu-Calgon and has also installed new seating, which will allow more space for each patron. We continue to monitor the evolving situation with the Delta variant and accordingly reassess our safety protocols.

Current patron protocols include:

-limited seating capacity for indoor and outdoor productions,

-masks required for all patrons indoors,

-all Hedgerow Company and artists are fully vaccinated, and encourage vaccination for all patrons.

Protocols are subject to change. Up-to-date safety protocols can be found on our website.