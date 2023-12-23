Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans

The tour will make additional stops at MegaCon Orlando, ATL Comic Convention, Indiana Comic Convention and much more.

Haunted Hints Escape Room will kick off their "Into The Spirit" Tour 2024 with a thrilling debut at FanExpo New Orleans January 5-7, 2024. After that, they will make additional stops at MegaCon Orlando, ATL Comic Convention, Indiana Comic Convention and much more.

Haunted Hints is a traveling theatrical Escape Room that features pop up escape games in haunting themes that are fun, immersive and creative. Games are designed to be family-friendly and suited for people ages 8 and up. Dare to enter with your friends/team, solve the puzzles and escape the killer time.

In "CATACOMB OF SILENCE: DRACULA'S CONTROL" the Count himself has silenced your voice with his mind control. Now you must figure out Helsing's code to unlock the weapons and kill the spirit of the evil vampire. You'll have six minutes to solve six multiple choice hints (without talking) and find the six missing numbers of Helsing's code to escape his control. But be warned, one wrong move and your blood is his to drink.

In "CABIN OF CAPTIVITY: GHOST ATTACHMENT" you've been tied up by the possessed fortune teller. Now you must complete the incantation that will release the spirit. You'll have six minutes to solve six fill-in-the-blank hints (without standing) and find the six missing words of the incantation to untie yourselves. But be warned, one wrong move and the evil force will inhabit your vessel.

In "SUSPECTS IN HANDCUFFS: ROTTEN CHEF" you've been mistakenly handcuffed by the authorities. Now you must find the name of the infamous rotten chef to prove your innocence. You'll have six minutes to solve six short answer hints (while handcuffed) and find the six missing letters of the real criminal's name. But be warned, one wrong move and your spirit will be the one on the chopping block.

In "DIGGING FOR EYESIGHT: BOGEYMAN'S LULLABY" the evil spirit has taken your vision. Now you must finish the lyrics of the lullaby that will send him back to the underworld. You'll have six minutes to solve six word scramble hints (while blindfolded) and find six missing images of Bogeyman's Lullaby to regain your sight. But be warned, one wrong move and you'll remain in darkness for eternity.

For dates and info please visit the link below. Tickets are available online prior to and during each convention run. Convention tickets are sold separately.


