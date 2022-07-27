Grammy-Nominated Saxophonist Dave Koz to Join Barry Manilow's Summer Arena Tour MANILOW: HITS 2022

Music icon Barry Manilow will welcome chart-topping, GRAMMY nominated saxophonist Dave Koz this summer for MANILOW: HITS 2022. The exclusive run kicks off on August 4th at TD Garden in Boston, MA stopping at Prudential Center in Newark, UBS Arena in Belmont Park, PPL Center in Allentown, PA and Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, before wrapping in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center on August 14th.

Manilow and Koz last performed together in 2014 on Manilow's ONE LAST TIME tour.

Koz met Manilow over 20 years ago when Manilow asked him to play on one of his albums, "Here at the Mayflower" (2001). Koz later invited Manilow to sing on his album "At the Movies" (2007) on the song "Moon River," and when Koz received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Manilow was there.

"Dave Koz is one of the most gifted musicians and entertainers in the music business," said Manilow. "Everyone who knows him will agree, he is also one of the most beautiful human beings. No doubt we are going to have a great time this summer."

"I am so thrilled Barry asked me to join him on his arena tour this summer," said Koz. "When we tour together, we always have such a blast, and there is nothing like Barry Manilow fans; they always come to have a great time, and no doubt it's going to be a party!"

The tour will highlight the superstar's greatest hits. Manilow, a Grammy, TONY, and EMMY Award-winning music icon and whose success is a benchmark in popular music, will perform an array of his hit songs, including "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," "Looks Like We Made It," "Can't Smile Without You," and "Copacabana (At the Copa)."

MANILOW: HITS 2022 TOUR DATES:

Thu August 4th - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Fri August 5th - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sat Aug 6th - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Fri August 12th - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Sat August 13th - Providence, RI - Dunkin' Donuts Center

Sun August 14th - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

About Barry Manilow:

Barry Manilow's unparalleled career is made up of virtually every facet of music, including performing, composing, arranging, and producing. A 2002 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductee, Manilow has triumphed in every medium of entertainment. He has received Grammy, Emmy, and TONY Award and has been nominated for an Academy Award. Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time bestselling recording artists. He's had an astonishing 50 Top 40 singles, including 12 #1s and 27 Top 10 hits, and is ranked the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all-time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

About Dave Koz:

In a recording career that spans three decades, saxophonist Dave Koz has racked up an astoundingly impressive array of honors and achievements: nine GRAMMY nominations, 12 No. 1 albums on Billboard's Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, numerous world tours, performances for multiple U.S. presidents, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and more. A Platinum-selling artist, Koz is also known as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, radio host and instrumental music advocate.

For more information on Barry Manilow please visit:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/barrymanilow

Twitter: www.twitter.com/barrymanilow

Instagram: www.instagram.com/barrymanilowofficial

Tik Tok: www.tiktok.com/@barrymanilowofficial