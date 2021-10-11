Gov't Mule Announces 3-Show New Year's Run in NYC and Philadelphia

Renowned quartet Gov't Mule, who will release their first-ever blues album, Heavy Load Blues, on November 12th, has announced the return of their annual New Year's run of shows.

The three-night stand kicks off on Wednesday, December 29th at The Met in Philadelphia before the band heads to the friendly confines of The Beacon Theatre in New York City, their unofficial home-court venue, with back-to-back shows on Thursday, December 30th and Friday, December 31st as they close out the run and ring in the new year with a very special Black 'n' Blue New Year's Show. Click here for more information on tickets.

Gov't Mule - led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes - has created highly anticipated traditions for long-time followers and new fans to experience with their one-of-a-kind shows. That is no exception for their annual New Year's run, the band's longstanding commitment of bringing together the Mule community to ring in the new year since 2002.

Gov't Mule's year-end performances are always one of the hottest tickets in town, so be sure to take advantage of the VIP pre-sale packages available Wednesday, October 13th at 10am ET. General on-sale starts Friday, October 15th at 10am ET for the Philadelphia show and 12pm ET for the NYC shows.

Tour Dates

October 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

October 16 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

October 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

October 20 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theater

October 22 - Placerville, CA @ Hangtown Music Festival

October 23 - Mountainview, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater #

October 24 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre #

October 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

October 30 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

December 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

December 30 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

January 16-20 - Runaway Bay, Jamaica @ Island Exodus 12

# Outlaw Music Festival