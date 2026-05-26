GODSPELL JR. Will Come to The Shawnee Playhouse in Summer 2026

🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-eighth season, will present Godspell Jr., from June 19th through July 4th, 2026. Directed by Ryan Fogler, this joyful and eclectic children's musical showcases upcoming talent from The Poconos and surrounding areas, including Caroline Cortes as Jesus and Chase Cameron as Judas. This contemporary musical rendition also features an adorable and energetic ensemble cast that audiences will fall in love with, including Abigail Perry, Alessandra Spiros, Amelia Meissner, Ava Silfes, Averie Cameron, Cuyler Pravata, David Carmen, Elizabeth Kesselring, Elliana Gjoni, Emma Gjoni, Haddie Krupski, Kasper Valentin, Jackson Noa, Justus Vidot, Kara John, Madison Birkert, Mia V. Rivera Ozuna, Riley MacDonald, and Sariyah Grassi.

Godspell Jr. centers around the gospel according to Saint Matthew, and highlights the stories of Jesus, John the Baptist, and Judas. This poignant musical draws from various theatrical traditions, including clowning, pantomime, charades, acrobatics, and vaudeville. In a world struggling to rebuild, a group of survivors come together to find hope, faith and purpose. Through parables, music and storytelling, they rediscover the power of community and resilience in the face of darkness. With energetic songs like "Day by Day" and "Prepare Ye" this production transforms an abandoned world into a place of renewal and light. As these lost souls seek guidance, they learn that even in the most broken places, love and hope endure. Godspell Junior is a powerful reminder that faith can thrive, even in the ruins of the past.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, and under the executive direction of Midge McClosky, the creative crew for Godspell Jr. features a veteran technical team, including Ryan Fogler as director, Sarah Fogler as music director, Laurel Cameron as choreographer, Skipper DeBlasio as stage manager, Billy McClosky as costumer, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Bobby McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Performances are: 11:00AM: June 20th, 26th and 27th, and July 3rd and 4th, and 7:00PM: June 19th, 26th, and July 3rd.

A special, shortened, sensory-friendly performance is scheduled for Friday, July 3rd at 12:30PM for $5.00 per ticket.

Tickets are $15.00 each, plus a small convenience fee, for this fun-for-all ages musical.

Meal and a Show tickets are $43.00 for patrons ages thirteen and up, and $28.00 for children ages four to twelve years old, plus a small convenience fee.

Don't Miss a Philadelphia News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...