First Ever SPY NINJAS LIVE National Tour Based On the YouTube Series is Coming To Cities Across North America

With nearly 40 million YouTube subscribers and 400 million monthly viewers across its YouTube channels, the Spy Ninjas today announced they will take their detective, martial arts, and hacking skills from the screen to the stage with the all new Spy Ninjas Live (www.spyninjaslive.com). Featuring Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint, Spy Ninjas Live will criss-cross through scores of U.S. cities starting this fall.

Check out a special tour video announcement featuring the Spy Ninjas below!

VIP packages are available, and depending on the package selected, include a pre-show meet and greet with Chad and Vy, exclusive limited edition merchandise, VIP lanyard, limited edition photo signed by Chad and Vy, and early access to merchandise stands.

In the live show, the Spy Ninjas have discovered the presence of a Hacker Sleeper cell across North America and must quickly reach major cities to defeat it. They are taking over local theaters to use as their headquarters and will have access to surveillance and a team of local Ninja associates-the audience-to dismantle the cell. Join Chad and Vy this Fall and help them beat the Hackers!

"This action-packed and family friendly live show is the first touring production based on Spy Ninjas' hit YouTube series and is a great opportunity for fans to see their favorite YouTube stars live on stage," says Executive Producer, Tom Greenwood Mears. "At the same time, this dynamic show will introduce many young Spy Ninjas fans to their first live show in a theatre as Spy Ninjas continue their mission to save audiences and the internet from the evil Hackers."

"We are incredibly excited to visit our fans across the U.S. to deliver a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience," added Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint. "Like our YouTube videos, we'll combine martial arts, stealth, and detective work to battle the Hackers, all with the help of our local Spy Ninjas fans."

Spy Ninjas Live is expected to visit more than 30 U.S. cities beginning with its first leg this October and November, as well as another run in February and March 2023. The tour announcement comes on the heels of recent announcements from Surge Licensing--the global licensing agency for Spy Ninjas - securing Playmates Toys as the brand's global master toy partner, and a multi-faceted publishing deal with Scholastic for the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, Spy Ninjas subscribers and video views continue to trend upward. Spy Ninjas Live is produced by Right Angle Entertainment, Cut and Mustard, Premier Productions, and S2BN.

Spy Ninjas is available to view on YouTube and OTT platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Roku, and Xfinity On-Demand.

For more information, visit www.spyninjaslive.com, follow @spyninjas on Instagram; On YouTube @ Chad Wild Clay / Vy Qwaint #SpyNinjasLive

2022/2023 Tour Schedule

2022

October 27 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center

October 28 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

October 29 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

October 30 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

November 3 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

November 4 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

November 5 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre (2 shows)

November 6 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

November 10 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater

November 11 Tampa, FL Straz Center for the Performing Arts

November 12 Augusta, GA Bell Auditorium

November 13 Nashville, TN Andrew Jackson Hall

November 17 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

November 18 Baltimore, MD The Lyric

November 19 Philadelphia, PA Miller Theater (2 shows)

November 20 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre (2 shows)

2023

February 16 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

February 17 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

February 18 Seattle, WA Angel of the Winds Arena (2 shows)

February 19 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

February 23 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

February 24 Reno, NV Reno Events Center

February 25 Las Vegas, NV The Dollar Loan Center

February 26 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

March 2 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre

March 3 Albuquerque, NM Kiva Auditorium

March 4 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

March 5 El Paso, TX Abraham Chavez Theatre

March 9 Austin, TX H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

March 10 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre

March 11 San Antonio, TX Tech Port Center

March 12 Dallas, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

About Spy Ninjas

The Spy Ninjas are a team of YouTubers on a mission to save the internet from Project Zorgo, an evil organization of hackers. By combining martial arts, stealth, detective work, and hacking, Spy Ninjas work to uncover Project Zorgo's nefarious plans and stop them from taking over YouTube, Roblox, and the rest of the internet. Daily adventures, missions, games, and challenges are documented on the YouTube channels, with a new video every day of the week. Bravery, loyalty, and honesty are what Spy Ninjas value most in the fight to keep the internet free from Project Zorgo.

About Right Angle Entertainment

Producer Right Angle Entertainment (RAE) specializes in the production, marketing, management, and distribution of live theatrical and concert events. RAE's proud roster includes FRIENDS! The Musical Parody North American Tour, Cat & Nat #MomTruths Tour, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Family Feud: Celebrity Edition Tour, The Price is Right LIVE! and Elvis and Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley among others.

About Cut and Mustard

Cut and Mustard specializes in bespoke, non-traditional live shows behind some of the world's biggest digital talent events. Working primarily in the global influencer sphere, Cut and Mustard produced, created, and toured the sold out tour for leading YouTuber DanTDM and Legends of Gaming Live, and has created shows with appearances from the likes of Ali-A and Vikkstar.

About Premier Productions

Founded in 1996, Premier Productions (www.premierproductions.com) has sold over 20 million tickets.. Premier has been a Top 20 global promoter and has produced more than 2,000 concerts and events in the past five years. Pollstar named Premier the #1 faith and family independent promoter in the last 10 years. Producing events that move the soul both nationally and internationally, Premier is proud to have helped raise more than $271 million to improve the lives of children and communities in 100+ countries worldwide. Whether it's a large multi-day festival, sold-out concert or intimate conference, Premier seeks to positively impact the lives of every attendee so they leave encouraged, happy and hopeful. Premier is currently promoting acts including Hillsong UNITED, Dude Perfect, Lauren Daigle, Baby Shark, Casting Crowns, Chris Tomlin, Sadie Robertson, Elevation Worship, Kari Jobe, Bethel Music and many more.

About S2BN Entertainment

Led by industry icon Michael Cohl, S2BN Entertainment is a full-service live entertainment producer and promoter. We deliver the highest-quality live experiences to fans worldwide. Our work ranges from concerts and theater to family entertainment and museum-quality exhibitions. We are an industry leader known for delivering spectacular live events. Our past and current projects have won Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, a Peabody Award, a Billboard Creative

Content Award, and an NAACP Image Award. For more information, visit: www.s2bn.com.