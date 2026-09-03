FIRE PORTAL to Play Cannonball and Philadelphia Fringe Festivals

NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Red Rae will bring the multimedia installation and performance Fire Portal to Philadelphia this September as part of the 2026 Cannonball Festival and Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Created by Rae, Fire Portal uses performance, imagery, sound, movement and projected flame to explore fire as both a destructive force and a means of regeneration. Drawing on research into fire as a tool of resistance and renewal, the work considers systems of power and asks audiences to imagine what might emerge from their destruction.

Throughout the performance, fire functions both within the physical installation and as a metaphor within Rae's body, creating a series of fiery dreamscapes that examine humanity's relationship with destruction, evolution and transformation.

Fire Portal is a devised solo performance incorporating installation, aerial work, video, interactive elements and performance art.

Rae is a Baltimore-based multimedia artist and performer whose work has been presented at Mana Contemporary Chicago, Murmurs LA, Creative Alliance in Baltimore and the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History. They have held artist residencies at MacDowell and MASS MoCA, received a 2024 Rubys Artist Grant and were a 2023 Sondheim Prize semifinalist.

The performances are part of Cannonball Festival, produced by Almanac Dance Circus Theatre. The festival runs September 9-October 1 concurrently with the Philadelphia Fringe Festival and features more than 130 events spanning theater, dance, circus and film.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Fire Portal will be presented Thursday, September 10 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 12 at 8 p.m. at Icebox Project Space Gallery, 1400 N. American Street in Philadelphia.

Tickets are $25, with Pay What You Can options beginning at $5. The production is recommended for audiences ages 18 and older and contains nudity and sexual content. Additional information about the artist is available through Red Rae's website. Information about the festival is available through Cannonball Festival.

Don't Miss a Philadelphia News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming