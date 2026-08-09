HOUNDSTOOTH To Play Cannonball Festival

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Vanessa Kamp brings Houndstooth, a 60-minute interdisciplinary performance, to this year’s Cannonball festival September 17th, 20th, and 26th at Icebox.

Familiar objects are inverted and become the agents of new sonic territories; a wayward speedwalker bares all in a hottt striptease; an aspiring backwoods man’s strutting makes the space feel too small; an enigmatic clubgoer gives a poignant nod to contemporary French cinema; maybe we’re in some guy’s garage where he’s the dj.

Multiple characters transit and inhabit sensorial spaces and soundscapes where themes of touch are at once literal and expansive, and act as catalysts to create simple, lush, and elegantly surreal passages and scenes. Unadorned analog technologies create unexpected and immersive visuals and sound where action unfolds in diverse registers ranging from humor to drag to the surreal.

Performances run September 17, 2026 8.00pm, September 20, 2026 8.00pm and September 26, 2026 6.30pm at Icebox Project Space located at 1400 N American St. Tickets are on sale now: https://phillyfringe.org/events/houndstooth/. General Admission: $25



ABOUT THE ARTIST

Vanessa Kamp is an artist from the US based in Barcelona, Spain. With underpinnings from linguistics and fiber, their work is scrappy and experimental and intense and have presented work at the Antic Teatre (winner On El Teatre Batega 2022, 2024) and Sala Melmac, Barcelona, Reykjavik Fringe Festival, San Francisco Fringe Festival (winner Techie’s Choice Award), and Cannonball (2023/24/25). Projects have been supported by Mother’s Milk fellowship, Cannonball, Konvent Zero, La Mansió, CC Convent de Sant Agustí, Moveo, and La Nave del Duende. Upcoming presentations of "Devour Me", which premiered at Cannonball 2025, include Santa Monica, Barcelona, Teatro Pradillo, Madrid, and Stockholm Fringe. www.vnsskmp.com

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