FINNEAS FLUNKS FISH SCHOOL to Debut at PCS Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dive into the depths of imagination with "Finneas Flunks Fish School," a heartwarming tale of friendship, learning, and overcoming obstacles, written and directed by local Philadelphia area playwright Julie Zaffarano.

In the bustling underwater world of Rock Bottom, Finneas, a lovable fish, finds himself struggling to keep up with his studies at fish school, particularly in the art of playing games. With his academic future on the line, Finneas turns to his friends for help, who suggest seeking guidance from the brilliant yet intimidating Clark the Shark. Will Finneas muster the courage to face his fears and become the game player he's meant to be?

The production features a talented cast including Ann Bacharach as Opus, Taron Goldsboro as Tripper, Den Mahoney as Finneas, Kate Scanlon as Twinkle, Kimberly Shimer as Bubbles, and Judy Thalheimer as Clark.

"Finneas Flunks Fish School" promises to be an inclusive experience for audiences with relaxed performances equipped with noise-canceling headphones, tactile fidget items, coloring pages, and more.

Performance Dates and Times:

- Friday, April 5th at 7:00 pm (Pajama Night - Wear your pajamas!)

- Saturday, April 6th at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm

- Sunday, April 7th at 2:00 pm

- Friday, April 12th at 7:00 pm (Pajama Night - Wear your pajamas!)

- Saturday, April 13th at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm

- Sunday, April 14th at 2:00 pm

Join in for an enchanting underwater adventure that will leave audiences of all ages swimming with delight!

**Location:** Second Stage at Players Club of Swarthmore, 614 Fairview Rd, Swarthmore, PA. Second Stage is only accessible by stairs.

**Tickets:** All tickets are $10, and seating is limited, so advance purchase is encouraged. Tickets are available for purchase at pcstheater.org. PCS Theater is also a member of ArtsReach.

**Please Note:** The play is 50 minutes with no intermission.

About Julie Zaffarano

Julie Zaffarano is a passionate playwright and director based in the Philadelphia area. With a commitment to storytelling that inspires and entertains, Julie's work reflects her love for imaginative narratives and inclusive theater experiences.