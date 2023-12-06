Esperanza Celebrates The Grand Opening of Galería Esperanza, Showcasing Latin Arts and Culture

Galería Esperanza is the latest addition to the Esperanza Arts Center.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors Photo 2 Video: Alex Newell Performs 'Meadowlark' at the Mazzoni Center Honors
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse

Esperanza Celebrates The Grand Opening of Galería Esperanza, Showcasing Latin Arts and Culture

Esperanza has announced the grand opening of Galería Esperanza, a brand-new art gallery situated on its main campus in the heart of Hunting Park, Philadelphia. Galería Esperanza is the latest addition to the Esperanza Arts Center, dedicated to bringing Latin arts and cultural traditions within reach of the local community.

We cordially invite you to join us for the Galería Esperanza Opening, offering an exclusive first look at its inaugural exhibit, "Sueño de Reyes” (“Dream of the Kings”), featuring the Puerto Rican artist and educator, Tato González.

The inaugural exhibit at Galería Esperanza, titled "Sueño de Reyes" (“Dream of the Kings”), is proof of the realization of three distinct dreams. The first dream belongs to Esperanza's Founder, President, and CEO, Reverend Luis Cortés, Jr., who envisioned a community gallery at the center of the barrio, accessible to all. "This has been a longstanding dream to ensure that our community has access to all the elements that wealthier neighborhoods do, like a theater, a conference center, and even an art gallery."

Renowned Puerto Rican artist and teacher Tato González embodies the second dream with his collection and exhibition, Sueño de Reyes. This manifestation of a dream started in Puerto Rico and has now become a reality in Philadelphia, with Tato González becoming the first artist in residence at Galería Esperanza. Some of the names of Tato González's masterpieces for the inaugural exhibition are "Sueño y Perseverancia," "Sueño de Pascuas," "Sueño del Alfarero," and "Sueño de la Promesa." He moved away from color and worked with black, white, and silver tones to achieve the luminosity tone and be seen behind the light.

The third dream, intertwined with the Kings' dreams, is to follow a celestial path and be present where baby Jesus was born, symbolizing a journey of new beginnings and cultural richness. Tato González said, "The description of the work I've done says, 'Certainly, the essence of this artistic exhibition is the Three Wise Men, whose faces manifest expressions of worship, joy, and gratitude to God for the privilege of guiding us to the place where their son Jesus the Messiah was born. You will see it when you come to the grand opening.'"

Galería Esperanza will be an example of creativity and cultural celebration, serving as a bridge to connect the vibrant Latino culture with the diverse Philadelphia community. This gallery represents a dedicated effort to nurture artistic expression and appreciation, fostering a deeper understanding of Latin American art and culture.

Event Details:

  • Date: Friday, December 8th, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
  • Location: Esperanza Main Campus: 4261 North 5th St. Phila. Pa. 19140

Guests at the grand opening can anticipate an experience that transports them into the captivating world of Latino arts and culture. The "Sueño de Reyes” exhibition by Tato González is a testament to the talent and creativity within the Latino arts community.

Galería Esperanza, part of the Esperanza Arts Center, is dedicated to developing the cultural landscape of Philadelphia. It seeks to provide a platform for both emerging and established Latino/a artists to showcase their talents and stories, further strengthening the bonds of unity within the North Philly community.

Don't miss this remarkable opportunity to celebrate the grand opening of Galería Esperanza and to immerse yourself in the beauty of Latin arts and culture. We look forward to your presence at this exciting event.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit www.esperanzaartscenter.org.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Philadelphia

1
The Curtis Institute Of Music Unveils Updates For 2023–24 Season: Time To Discover Photo
The Curtis Institute Of Music Unveils Updates For 2023–24 Season: Time To Discover

The Curtis Institute of Music announces updates for the 2023-24 season, featuring newly commissioned works and tributes to composers George Lewis and Ned Rorem.

2
P!NK Adds Summer Carnival Stadium 2024 Tour Dates Photo
P!NK Adds 'Summer Carnival' Stadium 2024 Tour Dates

The 17-city 2024 Summer Carnival Tour kicks off on August 10th at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO, and includes a return to her hometown of Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up in Miami's loanDepot park on November 23.The tour will feature special guest Sheryl Crow, along with The Script, and KidCutUp as support across all dates.

3
BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards December 5th Standings; YOURE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Photo
BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards December 5th Standings; YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
See Isaac Mizrahi, AMERICAS GOT TALENT Performers & More At Bucks County Playhouse in Photo
See Isaac Mizrahi, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Performers & More At Bucks County Playhouse in 2024

Bucks County Playhouse announces a slate of visiting performers for 2024, including Isaac Mizrahi, America's Got Talent performers, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser Trailer for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Walnut Street Theatre
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
View all Videos

Philadelphia SHOWS
Crumbs from the Table of Joy in Philadelphia Crumbs from the Table of Joy
Lantern Theater Company (11/09-12/17)Tracker
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in Philadelphia Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Lantern Theater Company (12/02-12/27)Tracker
Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie in Philadelphia Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie
Lariele Wood Fired Square Pie (1/15-3/31)
Crazy For You in Philadelphia Crazy For You
Villanova Theatre (2/15-2/25)
Ladysitting - World Premiere! in Philadelphia Ladysitting - World Premiere!
Arden Theatre Company (1/18-2/25)
Ballets Jazz Montréal: Essence in Philadelphia Ballets Jazz Montréal: Essence
Zellerbach Theatr (2/10-2/10)
The Irish Tenors in Philadelphia The Irish Tenors
Keswick Theatre (3/02-3/02)
A Live Conversation with John Cusack following a screening of High Fidelity in Philadelphia A Live Conversation with John Cusack following a screening of High Fidelity
Keswick Theatre (2/04-2/04)
Cocktail Hour: The Show in Philadelphia Cocktail Hour: The Show
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (12/29-12/29)
Big: The Musical in Philadelphia Big: The Musical
Bristol Riverside Theare (3/19-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You