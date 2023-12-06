Esperanza Celebrates The Grand Opening of Galería Esperanza, Showcasing Latin Arts and Culture

Esperanza has announced the grand opening of Galería Esperanza, a brand-new art gallery situated on its main campus in the heart of Hunting Park, Philadelphia. Galería Esperanza is the latest addition to the Esperanza Arts Center, dedicated to bringing Latin arts and cultural traditions within reach of the local community.

We cordially invite you to join us for the Galería Esperanza Opening, offering an exclusive first look at its inaugural exhibit, "Sueño de Reyes” (“Dream of the Kings”), featuring the Puerto Rican artist and educator, Tato González.

The inaugural exhibit at Galería Esperanza, titled "Sueño de Reyes" (“Dream of the Kings”), is proof of the realization of three distinct dreams. The first dream belongs to Esperanza's Founder, President, and CEO, Reverend Luis Cortés, Jr., who envisioned a community gallery at the center of the barrio, accessible to all. "This has been a longstanding dream to ensure that our community has access to all the elements that wealthier neighborhoods do, like a theater, a conference center, and even an art gallery."

Renowned Puerto Rican artist and teacher Tato González embodies the second dream with his collection and exhibition, Sueño de Reyes. This manifestation of a dream started in Puerto Rico and has now become a reality in Philadelphia, with Tato González becoming the first artist in residence at Galería Esperanza. Some of the names of Tato González's masterpieces for the inaugural exhibition are "Sueño y Perseverancia," "Sueño de Pascuas," "Sueño del Alfarero," and "Sueño de la Promesa." He moved away from color and worked with black, white, and silver tones to achieve the luminosity tone and be seen behind the light.

The third dream, intertwined with the Kings' dreams, is to follow a celestial path and be present where baby Jesus was born, symbolizing a journey of new beginnings and cultural richness. Tato González said, "The description of the work I've done says, 'Certainly, the essence of this artistic exhibition is the Three Wise Men, whose faces manifest expressions of worship, joy, and gratitude to God for the privilege of guiding us to the place where their son Jesus the Messiah was born. You will see it when you come to the grand opening.'"

Galería Esperanza will be an example of creativity and cultural celebration, serving as a bridge to connect the vibrant Latino culture with the diverse Philadelphia community. This gallery represents a dedicated effort to nurture artistic expression and appreciation, fostering a deeper understanding of Latin American art and culture.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, December 8th, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Location: Esperanza Main Campus: 4261 North 5th St. Phila. Pa. 19140

Guests at the grand opening can anticipate an experience that transports them into the captivating world of Latino arts and culture. The "Sueño de Reyes” exhibition by Tato González is a testament to the talent and creativity within the Latino arts community.

Galería Esperanza, part of the Esperanza Arts Center, is dedicated to developing the cultural landscape of Philadelphia. It seeks to provide a platform for both emerging and established Latino/a artists to showcase their talents and stories, further strengthening the bonds of unity within the North Philly community.

Don't miss this remarkable opportunity to celebrate the grand opening of Galería Esperanza and to immerse yourself in the beauty of Latin arts and culture. We look forward to your presence at this exciting event.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit www.esperanzaartscenter.org.