Equilibrium Dance Company to Present Spring Concert Series WATERCOLORS

Equilibrium Dance Company's Spring Concert series "Watercolors" will premiere March 22nd at 8pm and March 23rd at 3pm.

The company is showcasing brand new works such as "Mermaids" and "Momentum" along with guests performances by Checkmate Experience, The Dolls, Teresa Barr-Mann and Bailey Fleming.

Equilibrium Dance Company aims to provide those with an opportunity to participate in an artistry environment and to be a part of something bigger for the community. Equilibrium Dance Company would like to create a deeper connection with people through movement and inspire others to utilize dance as a form of self-expression.

Equilibrium Dance Company is a professional contemporary-based dance company that has performed at the Sprout Your Awareness Fundraiser, Please Touch Museum, Code Red and the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.