Ensemble Arts And The Philadelphia Orchestra Receive The Silver-Level Anthem Award For Annual PHILADELPHIA FALL ARTS FEST

Ensemble Arts and The Philadelphia Orchestra will receive the Silver-Level Anthem Award in the Education, Arts, & Culture – Community Engagement Category for the Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest and its important role as a convener of dozens of arts and cultural organizations across the Greater Philadelphia region.

In 2023, the Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest brought together more than 50 diverse arts and cultural organizations for a full day of art, education, performances, informational opportunities, and community engagement to unofficially kick off the 2023-24 artistic season. This free event highlighted dozens of regional organizations and amplified their upcoming events to thousands of guests visiting the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. Guests explored various free demonstrations and witnessed performances ranging from tap dancing to jazz, Broadway songs to classical, opera to ballet, all while accessing lower ticket prices and chances to win free tickets.

“Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest showcases our region's thriving arts and culture scene, providing an opportunity for local arts organizations to build audiences, showcasing all they have to offer, free of charge, and in front of thousands of enthusiastic guests who come out for the day-long festival event,” said Crystal Brewe, Chief Marketing and Audience Experience Officer. “We are honored to receive the Silver-Level Anthem Award for this annual event and our ongoing commitment to share the transformative power of the performing arts with the widest possible audience.”

Save the date! Ensemble Arts and The Philadelphia Orchestra will present the annual Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest once again on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

The Anthem Awards, presented by the Webby Awards, was developed to recognize digital & physical events, programs, or organizations that excel in amplifying social good within their communities. Finalists were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Science on their merit of social importance, breadth of their social work, and their long-lasting impact on their community. Awards were then decided via public voting. The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The 3rd annual competition received over 2,000 entries from more than 30 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.